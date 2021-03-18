Bicyclist falls to death trying to beat Miami drawbridge

MIAMI (AP) — A bicyclist who ignored warning signs and tried to beat a Miami drawbridge slid to his death down the rising concrete slab, police said.

Fred Medina, 58, was on his morning bike ride from Aventura to Key Biscayne when he tried to make it past the drawbridge over the Miami River around 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to Miami police spokeswoman Kenia Fallat. “He tried to overtake the opening,” Fallat told the Miami Herald.

"He slid down the bridge and fell in between the section of the bridge that moves and the fixed part of the roadway,” said Medina's friend, Stephen Tannenbaum, who spoke with WSVN. Medina had been biking with another friend, who crossed the bridge ahead of him, he said.

Medina was an entertainment and technology executive who mostly worked in Latin American media. He was a principal of Redline Advisors, a media marketing consulting firm, and before that he was managing director for Latin America for BBC. He also previously held executive roles at Ole Communications, A+E Networks Latin America, and HBO Latin America, according to his LinkedIn profile.