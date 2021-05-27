Biden $6 trillion budget plan concerns Hinson

CEDAR RAPIDS -- The “spending spigot is on” in Washington, and that’s concerning to Rep. Ashley Hinson and Iowa 1st District voters she heard from at town hall meetings this week.

Hinson, a Marion Republican who sits on the House Appropriations Committee, said the administration has shared little information about President Joe Biden’s plans to propose a $6 trillion budget.

“I think it’s beyond time that we actually have some answers to what he’s proposing so we can make sure that we’re holding them accountable and do what’s best for the American people,” Hinson said during her weekly call with reporters.

Former President Donald Trump’s budget for the current fiscal year was $4.8 trillion, larger than all other annual budgets. Three-fifths of that is mandatory expenditures, such as Social Security and food assistance programs. The budget was nearly $1 trillion more than federal revenues.

That probably explains concerns she heard about the possibility of tax increases to pay for it.