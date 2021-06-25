Biden administration passes up chance to block oil pipeline

But Enbridge said in a statement that the Corps’ filing “is an expected next step in the court appeal process,” and that it laid out the federal agency’s “very thorough review” of Line 3′s federal permits.

Two Ojibwe bands and three environmental groups sued the Corps in federal court late last year. They claimed the Corps did not properly evaluate the pipeline’s impact on climate change, and that the agency should have conducted its own, full environmental impact study on the pipeline instead of relying on the state's. Their lawsuit also alleges that the Corps failed to fully consider treaty rights. The pipeline crosses lands where several tribes claim treaty rights to hunt, gather and fish.

The Corps asked for the case to be dismissed, saying the agency met all requirements under federal environmental law. The permit allows Enbridge to drill beneath certain rivers during construction and discharge dredged material.

The Minnesota segment of the pipeline is more than 60% complete. The Wisconsin and Canadian sections are already carrying oil. Protests along the route in Minnesota have ramped up significantly over the past few weeks.