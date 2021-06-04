Biden administration reassessing part of Georgia health plan

ATLANTA (AP) — The Biden administration is reevaluating a plan by Georgia officials to overhaul how state residents buy health insurance under the Affordable Care Act as federal officials try to boost former President Barack Obama’s signature health care law.

In a letter to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services raised concerns about the state's proposal to have the private sector, not the government, engage in outreach to get state residents to sign up for insurance under the ACA.

“In its application, Georgia neither quantified the size of the expected investment by the private sector nor indicated any specific commitments by the private sector to engage in outreach and marketing,” the letter sent Thursday said.

It asked the governor to reassess his plan to bypass Healthcare.gov and have residents shop for federally subsidized health insurance through private agents. Former President Donald Trump's administration approved that plan last year, and state officials have touted it as a way to boost insurance coverage.

A spokeswoman for the governor's office, Mallory Blount, said Friday that the letter was still being reviewed.