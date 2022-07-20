 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Biden administration reverses Trump endangered species rule

  • 0
Biden Endangered Species

FILE - A northern spotted owl sits on a branch in Point Reyes, Calif., in June 1995. A federal judge on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, threw out a host of actions by the Trump administration to roll back protections for endangered or threatened species, including the northern spotted owl, a year after the Biden administration said it was moving to strengthen such species protections.

 Tom Gallagher - staff, AP

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Federal regulators Wednesday canceled a policy adopted under former President Donald Trump that weakened their authority to identify lands and waters where declining animals and plants could receive government protection.

The move was the latest by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service undoing changes to the Endangered Species Act that industry and landowner groups had won under Trump. President Joe Biden ordered a broad review of his predecessor's environmental policies after taking office in 2021.

One Trump measure required regulators not to designate areas as critical habitat if there would be greater economic benefit from developing them.

That forced the agency to disprove “speculative claims of environmental harm made by industries such as mining, logging, and oil and gas" as they sought to extract resources from public lands," said Earthjustice, a law firm that represents environmental groups.

People are also reading…

In a 48-page document explaining withdrawal of the rule, the agency said it gave outside parties an “outsized role” in determining which areas were needed for preserving imperiled species while undermining the Fish and Wildlife Service's authority.

"The Service is the federal government’s lead agency on endangered species, responsible for conserving the nature of America for future generations,” agency Director Martha Williams said.

Returning to the pre-Trump policy, she said, would make “sound science and citizen participation” the basis of habitat decisions.

Under the 1973 law, federal agencies cannot fund, permit or take actions that would destroy or severely damage critical habitats. It doesn’t restrict activities on private land unless government approval or financial support is involved.

It allows regulators to deny critical habitat designation to areas after considering economic and national security issues, and other factors such as conservation activities underway in such areas.

In some cases, the designation "can discourage conservation and restoration by making habitat a serious liability for landowners, whose property values can plunge up to 75 percent,” The Property and Environment Research Center, a landowner advocacy group, said in a statement.

“Instead of simply reversing the Trump administration’s flawed rule, the Fish and Wildlife Service should reform the critical habitat process to focus on creating the right incentives for landowners to actively conserve and restore habitat," said Jonathan Wood, the group's vice president of law and policy.

Earthjustice said the Biden administration's action would return the focus to imperiled species instead of “the self-interest of destructive industries.”

“The Trump rules violated the letter and spirit” of the Endangered Species Act "by stripping vital protections necessary to address the extinction crisis," attorney Leinā`ala Ley said.

The Biden administration in June withdrew a Trump rule that prevented agencies from selecting for protection areas that don’t presently meet a species’ needs but might in the future as a result of restoration work or natural changes, including global warming.

A federal judge this month threw out a number of Trump actions to roll back protections for endangered or threatened species.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother to his oldest children, has died in New York City. She was 73. People familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press that police are investigating whether she fell accidentally down the stairs at her home. The people spoke Thursday on the condition of anonymity. Ivana Trump was a Czech-born ski racer and businesswoman who with Donald Trump formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s. They had a messy, public divorce after he met his next wife, Marla Maples. But Ivana had recently been on good terms with her former husband.

Medical examiner: Jayland Walker was shot dozens of times

Medical examiner: Jayland Walker was shot dozens of times

A preliminary autopsy report shows that Jayland Walker was shot dozens of times and that 26 bullets were recovered from his body. Walker was a 25-year-old Black man who died last month at the hands of police in the Ohio city of Akron. The county medical examiner released her report Friday. She tallied 41 entry wounds and five wounds from bullets that grazed Walker. The June 27 pursuit began when officers tried to pull Walker over for equipment violations. Authorities say Walker fired a gunshot from his car 40 seconds into the chase. An attorney for Walker’s family says there was no need for officers to kill him.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Donald Trump and family attend Ivana Trump funeral

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News