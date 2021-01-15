 Skip to main content
Biden announces former FDA head David Kessler as chief science officer for vaccine drive to stop spread of coronavirus
AP

Biden announces former FDA head David Kessler as chief science officer for vaccine drive to stop spread of coronavirus

WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden announces former FDA head David Kessler as chief science officer for vaccine drive to stop spread of coronavirus.

