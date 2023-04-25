On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» President Joe Biden has formally announced he's running for reelection in 2024. Biden made the announcement Tuesday. The Democratic president is asking voters to give him more time to “finish this job” he began when he was sworn into office and set aside their concerns about extending the run of America’s oldest president for another four years.

» Jurors are about to be chosen to hear former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll's claims that Donald Trump raped her in a luxury Manhattan department store dressing room in the mid-1990s.

» Fox News is parting ways with Tucker Carlson, less than a week after settling a lawsuit over the network’s 2020 election reporting.

» Longtime CNN host Don Lemon is out at the cable news network a little over two months after apologizing to viewers for on-air comments about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

» The Miami Heat roar back behind Jimmy Butler's 56 points, the Los Angeles Lakers top Memphis, the Toronto Maple Leafs have a major comeback in their NHL Playoff win, and Aaron Rodgers is now a New York Jet.

» Police say one person was shot and killed at a small Oklahoma college and that a suspect in custody after school officials told students to shelter in place.

» The Walt Disney Co. will be laying off several thousand employees this week, a second round of cuts that’s part of a previously announced plan to eliminate 7,000 jobs this year.

» Police say two explosions at a counterterrorism police facility in northwest Pakistan have killed at least 12 people and wounded at least 50.

» Jury selection has begun in the federal death penalty trial of a truck driver accused of shooting to death 11 Jewish worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history.

» A man was shot to death by a police officer in suburban St. Louis early Monday after allegedly pulling a gun while being arrested.

» Len Goodman, an urbane long-serving judge on “Dancing with the Stars” and “Strictly Come Dancing,” has died aged 78.

» Herb Douglas, who turned a chance encounter with Jesse Owens as a teenager into fuel to win a bronze medal in the long jump at the 1948 Olympics, has died at 101.

» The former Louisville police officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor has a new job in law enforcement in a county northeast of the city.

» Comedian Richard Lewis is retiring from stand-up following four surgeries and a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease.

» Jury selection has begun in a trial that mashes up Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud” with Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On.”

» In this week's AP Religion Roundup, the world's Muslims celebrate the end of Ramadan and the Supreme court weighs the case of a postal worker who refused to work on Sundays.