Biden apologizes for Trump's actions on climate, tells leaders 'no more time to hang back'

President Joe Biden said the climate crisis is "the existential threat to human existence as we know it," and urged world leaders gathered for the COP26 climate summit to come together to reduce emissions and save the planet.
GLASGOW — President Joe Biden offered a public apology to a U.N. climate conference over his predecessor Donald Trump’s move to pull the U.S. from the Paris accord.
Biden was speaking in Glasgow, Scotland on Monday where world leaders were gathering to discuss implementing the agreement to contain global warming by mid-century.
He said: “I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize for the fact the United States, the last administration, pulled out of the Paris Accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit.”
Biden has frequently criticized the past administration’s approach to climate, but had not previously delivered a public apology to the world.
Biden reentered the agreement in one of his first official acts in office on Jan. 20.
Memorable quotes from global climate change conference
“The people who will judge us are children not yet born and their children, and we are now coming center stage before a vast and uncountable audience of posterity, and we must not fluff our lines or miss our cue, because if we fail they will not forgive us.”
— U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool
“There’s no more time to hang back or sit on the fence or argue amongst ourselves. This is a challenge of our collective lifetimes. The existential threat, threat to human existence as we know it, and every day we delay the cost of inaction increases. So let this be the moment that we answer history’s call here in Glasgow." —
U.S. President Joe Biden
Yves Herman/Pool via AP
“Our addiction to fossil fuels is pushing humanity to the brink. We face a stark choice: Either we stop it — or it stops us. It’s time to say: enough. ... Enough of treating nature like a toilet. Enough of burning and drilling and mining our way deeper. We are digging our own graves."
— U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
Yves Herman/Pool via AP
“The decisions you make here will help determine whether children will have food and water.”
— Kenyan climate activist Elizabeth Wathuti
AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali
“We are, after all, the greatest problem solvers to have ever existed on Earth. If working apart, we are a force powerful enough to destabilize our planet. Surely working together, we are powerful enough to save it.”
— veteran British broadcaster and documentary maker David Attenborough
Yves Herman/Pool via AP
Limiting global warming to “1.5 Celsius is what we need to stay alive — two degrees is a death sentence for the people of Antigua and Barbuda, for the people of the Maldives, for the people of Dominica and Fiji, for the people of Kenya and Mozambique — and yes, for the people of Samoa and Barbados. We do not want that dreaded death sentence, and we’ve come here today to say: ‘Try harder, try harder.'"
— Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File
“It is often those who can’t access the models of development that caused this climate change that are living through its first consequences. Small islands, vulnerable territories, Indigenous people are the first victims of the consequences of climate disturbances.”
— French President Emmanuel Macron
Andy Buchanan/Pool via AP
“We are disappointed that others feel we still have time.”
— Lesotho Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro
Phil Noble/Pool via AP
“Change is not going to come from inside there — that is not leadership, this is leadership. We say no more ‘blah blah blah,’ no more exploitation of people and nature and the planet."
— Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg
Andrew Milligan/PA via AP
