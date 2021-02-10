Biden backs off on TikTok ban in review of Trump China moves

In September, Trump gave his tentative blessing to a proposal by TikTok’s Chinese owner ByteDance that would form a new U.S. arm of TikTok in partnership with Oracle and Walmart, who would make significant investments in the new company. The arrangement aimed to hand management of the app's U.S. user data to Oracle. CFIUS, however, has not completed its required review of the arrangement. A government deadline for TikTok to sell its U.S. operations has passed.

TikTok is now looking to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to review Trump’s divestment order and the government’s national-security review.

TikTok and Oracle didn't return requests for comment Wednesday. Walmart declined comment Wednesday and referred questions to the Biden administration.

The Treasury Department, which chairs the CFIUS agency reviewing the TikTok deal, did not reply to a request for comment. Neither did the Commerce Department, which last year had sought to enforce Trump’s orders, nor the Justice Department, which is handling the court challenges.

The Chinese government's stance toward the deal is unclear. State media in September criticized the proposal as U.S. bullying and extortion.