Biden bets big on immigration reform in opening move

SAN DIEGO (AP) — For the opening salvo of his presidency, few expected Joe Biden to be so far reaching on immigration.

A raft of executive orders issued Wednesday undoes many of his predecessor’s hallmark initiatives, such as halting work on a border wall with Mexico, lifting a travel ban on people from several predominantly Muslim countries and reversing plans to exclude people in the country illegally from the 2020 census.

Biden is also ordering his cabinet to work to preserve Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, a program known as DACA that has shielded hundreds of thousands of people who came to the U.S. as children from deportation since it was introduced in 2012. In addition, he is extending temporary legal status to Liberians who fled civil war and the Ebola outbreak to June 2022.

But that's just the beginning. Biden’s most ambitious proposal, unveiled Wednesday, is an immigration bill that would give legal status and a path to citizenship to anyone in the United States before Jan. 1 — an estimated 11 million people — and reduce the time that family members must wait outside the United States for green cards.