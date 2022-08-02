Biden calls al-Qaida leader's killing 'justice'; key primaries today; Beyoncé removes offensive lyric

Today is Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
***
TODAY'S WEATHER
Kentucky flooding finally begins to improve Monday as the heat builds in the central US. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, Aug. 2
President Joe Biden has announced that al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Kabul. Biden is hailing the operation as delivering “justice” while expressing hope that it brings “one more measure of closure” to families of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States. The president said in a Monday evening address from the White House that U.S. intelligence officials tracked al-Zawahri to a home in downtown Kabul where he was hiding out with his family. The president approved the operation last week and it was carried out Sunday. Al-Zawahri and Osama bin Laden plotted the 9/11 attacks.
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has left Malaysia and is expected to visit Taiwan, escalating tensions with Beijing, which claims the self-ruled island as its own territory. It was unclear where Pelosi was headed, but local media in Taiwan reported that she will arrive Tuesday night, becoming the highest-ranking elected U.S. official to visit in more than 25 years. China, which regards Taiwan as its territory, has warned its military will “never sit idly by” if Pelosi pushes ahead with the visit. China’s military threats have driven concerns of a new crisis over Taiwan that could roil global markets and supply chains.
Another round of rainstorms are hitting flooded Kentucky mountain communities. The rain fell Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to 37, and hundreds of others remain unaccounted for. Radar indicated that up to 4 more inches of rain fell Sunday. The National Weather Service warns that slow-moving showers and thunderstorms could provoke more flash flooding through Tuesday morning.
The first cargo ship to leave Ukraine since Russia invaded its neighbor more than five months ago has run into bad weather in the Black Sea and is set to arrive later than scheduled in Istanbul. A Turkish official says the cargo ship Razoni, which set sail from the Ukrainian port of Odesa on Monday, is now expected to reach Istanbul early Wednesday. Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and U.N. officials are to inspect the ship after it anchors in Istanbul. The inspections are part of a U.N.- and Turkish-brokered deal to shift Ukrainian grain stockpiles to foreign markets and alleviate a mounting global food crisis.
A Texas man convicted of storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun, helmet and body armor has been sentenced to seven years and three months in prison. The sentence imposed Monday is the longest so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. Prosecutors said Guy Reffitt told fellow members of the Texas Three Percenters militia group that he planned to drag House Speaker Nancy Pelosi out of the Capitol building by her ankles, “with her head hitting every step on the way down,” according to a court filing. Reffitt was the first person to go on trial for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.
The Republican Party’s embrace of Donald Trump’s election lies will be tested in Arizona. Voters on Tuesday are choosing between candidates who say they wouldn’t have certified the results of the 2020 campaign and those who argue it’s time to move on. The Arizona races are poised to provide important clues about the GOP’s direction as the midterm primary season enters its final stretch this month. Other closely watched contests include the Republican contests for Michigan governor and Missouri senator. Voters in Kansas will be the first to decide on abortion rights since the U.S. Supreme Court revoked the right to terminate a pregnancy.
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens hopes to complete a stunning political comeback Tuesday as voters narrow the field for a pivotal spot in the U.S. Senate. Sen. Roy Blunt’s announcement in March 2021 that he would not seek a third term set off a frenzy for his job. With control of the Senate at stake, Democrats are hoping to pick up what should be a safe seat in red-state Missouri. Greitens, Attorney General Eric Schmitt and U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler are seen as the leading contenders in the 21-person Republican field. The Democrats are led by 13-year Marine veteran Lucas Kunce and Trudy Busch Valentine, heiress to the Busch family beer fortune.
Republican primary voters in Arizona and Kansas are deciding whether to elevate loyalists to former President Donald Trump who support his false claims that he won the 2020 election and send them to the general election. The GOP primary elections for secretary of state on Tuesday are the latest this year to feature candidates who doubt the security of their states' elections despite the lack of evidence of any problems widespread enough to change the results. A secretary of state primary in Washington state includes one candidate who has made voter fraud claims without evidence.
Three Republican U.S. House members who voted to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection are being challenged in Tuesday’s primary elections by rivals endorsed by the former president. The primaries for Reps. Peter Meijer, Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse are the biggest test yet for GOP incumbents who broke with Trump after a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol last year. Trump has vowed revenge against the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach him. In other races Tuesday, two Democratic incumbents in Michigan are competing in a newly drawn congressional district.
American basketball star Brittney Griner is back in court for her trial for cannabis possession amid U.S. diplomatic efforts to secure her release. The WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist returned to court on Tuesday, a month after her trial began. She could face 10 years in prison if convicted. As her trial has progressed, the Biden administration has faced growing public pressure to get her released. In an extraordinary move, Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week spoke to his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, urging him to accept a deal under which Griner and Paul Whelan, an American imprisoned in Russia on an espionage conviction, would go free.
Rainy and cloudy weather has helped firefighters battling a wildfire in Northern California that killed at least two people and burned 100 homes and other buildings. The McKinney Fire remains out of control despite a downpour Monday, and authorities say thunderstorms forecast again for Tuesday are a mixed blessing. They can bring lightning that can spark new fires in bone-dry forests and fields, and gusty storm winds can drive the flames. Fire officials say bulldozers have managed to cut firebreaks around the city of Yreka, but homes throughout the region remain under threat. Still more fires are raging in the Western U.S., threatening thousands of homes.
Family members from three of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz’s 17 victims gave heartrending testimony about how their 2018 deaths at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have affected their lives. The families of Joaquin Oliver, Alaina Petty and teacher Scott Beigel detailed Monday lost loves, lost moments and even fading memories. Oliver's sister glared at Cruz as she left the witness stand, while other families appeared not to look at him. Cruz pleaded guilty to the 17 murders that happened on Valentine's Day 2018. The jurors are deciding whether he will be sentenced to death or life without parole.
Beyoncé is the second artist to remove an offensive term for disabled people from a new song after complaints. Both Beyoncé and rapper Lizzo decided to remove the word “spaz” from their lyrics. The word is considered a derogatory reference for a form of cerebral palsy. Lizzo acknowledged her mistake in June after her song “Grrrls” used the word and re-released a new version without it. Beyoncé uses the word in her song “Heated," from her new record “Renaissance,” out Friday. Disability advocate Hannah Diviney, who pointed out Lizzo’s lyrics, wrote that hearing the word again used by Beyoncé “felt like a slap in the face."
Tiger Woods turned down a Saudi offer Greg Norman says was in the neighborhood of $700 million to $800 million. Norman confirmed a figure he previously told the Washington Post. Norman was speaking to Fox News' Tucker Carlson for an interview aired Monday night. The interview took place Sunday at Trump National in Bedminster, New Jersey. That's where the third LIV Golf Invitational was held. Norman says he wasn't the CEO of LIV Golf when Woods got the offer. Woods has spoken out against the Saudi-funded league. He says players who sign are turning their backs on the PGA Tour.
***
MORNING LISTEN: "ACROSS THE SKY" PODCAST
When weather events devastate a community, there is more work to do beyond rebuilding homes and businesses. There is also a need to repair damage to the ecosystem, specifically lost trees.
People are also reading…
Grady McGahan is president of Retreet, an organization that focuses on environmental rehabilitation following damage caused by severe storms by replanting lost trees.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
Ten years ago: Kofi Annan resigned as peace envoy to Syria, blaming the Syrian government’s intransigence, the growing militancy of Syrian reb…
In 2012, Michael Phelps wins his first individual gold medal of the London Games in the 200-meter individual medley. The U.S. star becomes the…
***