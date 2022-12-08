Biden calls for ban on assault weapons; House to vote on same-sex marriage; NBA, NHL highlights | Hot off the Wire podcast

On this version of Hot off the Wire (More details in our episode show notes):

» President Joe Biden is calling again for a ban on so-called assault weapons, calling it “simple common sense.” He spoke Wednesday evening in Washington at a vigil honoring victims of gun violence.

» The House is set to take a final vote on protections for same-sex marriages. The vote Thursday will send the legislation to President Joe Biden, a monumental step in a decades-long battle for nationwide recognition of such unions that reflects a stunning turnaround in societal attitudes.

» In sports, the Celtics remained red hot, the Bucks topped the Kings, the Nets held off the Hornets, a Sabres forward has the hot hand and the Bruins won again.

Is effective altruism useful when deciding how to help others? | The Ethical Life podcast 🎧 The hosts discuss whether this movement, which has gotten much attention after the fall of FTX, is an effective way to tackle society's biggest problems.

5 tips for donating your time or money this holiday season | PennyWise podcast Are you considering a way to support a charity or nonprofit right now? These five tips can help you make your decision!

Chapter 1: Walked into thin air | Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles podcast 🎧 Listen to the first chapter of "Fearfully, she walked the streets," the new season of the Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles podcast that examines serial killer Robert Sylvester Alston.

Uncovering the mysteries of ancient hurricanes | Across the Sky podcast How many hurricanes were there hundreds or even thousands of years ago? By analyzing sediment on the ocean floor, we're learning more about hurricane history than ever before.