Biden calls for 'significant de-escalation' in call with Netanyahu

Israeli artillery fired toward Gaza on Tuesday, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas showed no sign of abating.
President Joe Biden stepped up the pressure on Israel to end 10 days of violent fighting with Palestinians, making clear in a call Wednesday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he expected “significant de-escalation” by day's end.
Biden asked Netanyahu to move “toward the path to a cease-fire,” according to a White House description of the conversation.
There is pressure, too, on Biden to do more, with more than 200 people killed in the fighting. Until Wednesday, Biden had avoided pushing the American ally more directly and publicly for a cease-fire or conveyed such a level of urgency for ending Israeli airstrikes targeting Hamas in the thickly populated Gaza Strip.
The Biden administration had relied on what officials described as “quiet, intensive” diplomacy, including quashing a U.N. Security Council statement that would have addressed a cease-fire. The administration's handling opened a divide between Biden and Democratic lawmakers, dozens of whom have called for a cease-fire.
Photos: Scenes from the Israel-Palestinian conflict
Palestinians clash with Israeli forces at the Hawara checkpoint, south of the West Bank city of Nablus, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
Majdi Mohammed
Mourners gather over the body of Yousef Abu Hussein, an al-Aqsa radio reporter, during his funeral at the main mosque in Gaza, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Abu Hussein was killed during an Israeli airstrike on his house early morning. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)
Adel Hana
Israeli police and Palestinian protesters clash in Jerusalem's Old City, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
Mahmoud Illean
An Israeli artillery unit fires toward targets in the Gaza Strip, at the Israeli Gaza border, Monday, May 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Heidi Levine)
Heidi Levine
A Palestinian man inspects the damage of a six-story building which was destroyed by an early morning Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Israel carried out a wave of airstrikes on what it said were militant targets in Gaza, leveling a six-story building in downtown Gaza City, and Palestinian militants fired dozens of rockets into Israel early Tuesday, the latest in the fourth war between the two sides, now in its second week. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
Khalil Hamra
Suzy Ishkontana, 7, is kissed by her father Riad Ishkontana, 42, at Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Suzy and her father Riad were the only survivors of their family after an Israeli airstrike destroyed one of the buildings they lived in in Gaza City early Sunday, killing her mother and four siblings. The man and his daughter were pulled alive from under the rubble after several hours. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Abdel Kareem Hana
A Palestinian man inspects the damage of a house destroyed by an early morning Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Israel carried out a wave of airstrikes on what it said were militant targets in Gaza, leveling a six-story building in downtown Gaza City, and Palestinian militants fired dozens of rockets into Israel early Tuesday, the latest in the fourth war between the two sides, now in its second week. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
Khalil Hamra
People in Ashdod, Israel take shelter in the stairwell of their apartment building during a siren warning of rockets fired from Gaza to Israel on May 18, 2021.(AP Photo/Heidi Levine)
Heidi Levine
Children of the Fesahye family, Eritrean asylum seekers, sit outside their apartment for the first time in days in Ashdod, Israel before sirens warning of rockets fired from Gaza Strip sounded throughout the city and other areas, Tuesday, May 18,2021. (AP Photo/Heidi Levine)
Heidi Levine
A Palestinian man sits in front of closed shops during a general strike, in the West Bank city of Nablus, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Palestinian leaders are calling for a general strike in Gaza, the West Bank and within Israel to protest against Israel's air strikes on Gaza and the violent confrontations between Israeli security forces and Palestinians in Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
Majdi Mohammed
An Israeli artillery unit fires toward targets in Gaza Strip, at the Israeli Gaza border, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
Tsafrir Abayov
A Palestinian man looks at his damaged bedroom following early morning Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Israel carried out a wave of airstrikes on what it said were militant targets in Gaza, leveling a six-story building in downtown Gaza City, and Palestinian militants fired dozens of rockets into Israel early Tuesday, the latest in the fourth war between the two sides, now in its second week. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
Khalil Hamra
A man inspects the rubble of destroyed commercial building and Gaza health care clinic following an Israeli airstrike on the upper floors of a commercial building near the Health Ministry in Gaza City, on Monday, May 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)
Adel Hana
A Palestinian man reacts to the death of his father who was killed by an Israeli airstrike that destroyed the upper floors of a commercial building and caused damage to the nearby Health Ministry and prime health care clinic, in Gaza City, Monday, May 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
Khalil Hamra
Two Israeli soldiers walk around an artillery unit, at the Israeli Gaza border, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Heidi Levine)
Heidi Levine
A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot behind the smoke of burning tires during clashes with Israeli army soldiers at the northern entrance of the West Bank city of Ramallah, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
Nasser Nasser
A view of a 11-story building housing AP office and other media in Gaza City is seen as Israeli warplanes demolished it, Saturday, May 15, 2021. The airstrike Saturday came roughly an hour after the Israeli military ordered people to evacuate the building. There was no immediate explanation for why the building was targeted. The building housed The Associated Press, Al-Jazeera and a number of offices and apartments. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)
Hatem Moussa
The building housing the offices of The Associated Press and other media in Gaza City collapses after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike Saturday, May 15, 2021. The attack came roughly an hour after the Israeli military warned people to evacuate the building, which also housed Al-Jazeera and a number of offices and apartments. There was no immediate explanation for why the building was targeted. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)
Hatem Moussa
A woman reacts while standing near the rubble of a building that was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike on Saturday that housed The Associated Press, broadcaster Al-Jazeera and other media outlets, in Gaza City, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)
Adel Hana
A injured Palestinian man mourns over the body of his young son, who was killed in overnight Israeli airstrikes, in Gaza City, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Sanad Latifa)
Sanad Latifa
Mourners pray over the bodies of 17 Palestinians who were killed in overnight Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Sanad Latifa)
Sanad Latifa
Mourners carry the the bodies of Palestinians who were killed in overnight Israeli airstrikes that hit their homes, during their funeral in Gaza City, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Kareem Hana
Palestinian mourners carry the body of Yassin Hamad, who was killed in clashes with Israeli forces, during his funeral in the Village of Seida, near the West Bank city of Tulkarm, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
Majdi Mohammed
Palestinian rescue a survivor from under the rubble of a destroyed residential building following deadly Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City, Sunday, May 16, 2021. The Israeli airstrikes flattened three buildings and killed at least 26 people Sunday, medics said, making it the deadliest single attack since heavy fighting broke out between Israel and the territory's militant Hamas rulers nearly a week ago. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
Khalil Hamra
Palestinian rescuers pull a survivor from under the rubble of a destroyed residential building following deadly Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City, Sunday, May 16, 2021. The airstrikes flattened three buildings and killed at least 26 people Sunday, medics said, making it the deadliest single attack since heavy fighting broke out between Israel and the territory's militant Hamas rulers nearly a week ago. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
Khalil Hamra
A Palestinian man prays as he stands amid the rubble of buildings destroyed in deadly Israeli airstrikes waiting for possible survivors to be rescued, in Gaza City, Sunday, May 16, 2021. Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City flattened three buildings and killed at least 26 people Sunday, medics said, making it the deadliest single attack since heavy fighting broke out between Israel and the territory's militant Hamas rulers nearly a week ago. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
Khalil Hamra
Palestinians gather around a car after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Mohammed Ali)
Mohammed Ali
Palestinians attend the funeral of two women and eight children of the Abu Hatab family in Gaza City, who were killed by an Israeli air strike, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
Khalil Hamra
A Palestinian policeman stands in the rubble of a building destroyed by an Israeli airstrike that housed The Associated Press' offices in Gaza City, Saturday, May 15, 2021. The airstrike Saturday came roughly an hour after the Israeli military ordered people to evacuate the building. There was no immediate explanation for why the building was targeted. The building housed The Associated Press, Al-Jazeera and a number of offices and apartment. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
Khalil Hamra
An Israeli airstrike hits the high-rise building that houses The Associated Press' offices in Gaza City, Saturday, May 15, 2021. The airstrike Saturday came roughly an hour after the Israeli military ordered people to evacuate the building. There was no immediate explanation for why the building was targeted. The building housed The Associated Press, Al-Jazeera and a number of offices and apartment. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
Khalil Hamra
A ball of fire erupts from a building housing various international media, including The Associated Press, after an Israeli airstrike on Saturday, May 15, 2021 in Gaza City. The attack came roughly an hour after the Israeli military ordered people to evacuate the building, which also housed Al-Jazeera and a number of offices and apartments. There was no immediate explanation for why the building was targeted. (Mahmud Hams /Pool Photo via AP)
Mahmud Hams
A building housing various international media, including The Associated Press, collapses after an Israeli airstrike on Saturday, May 15, 2021 in Gaza City. The airstrike Saturday came roughly an hour after the Israeli military ordered people to evacuate the building. There was no immediate explanation for why the building was targeted. The building housed The Associated Press, Al-Jazeera and a number of offices and apartments. (AP Photo)
STF
A woman surveys the damage in her home after it was struck by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Sderot, southern Israel, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit),
Ariel Schalit
Palestinian mourners cry during the funeral of Husam Asayra, 20 in the West Bank village of Asira al-Qibliya, near Nablus, Saturday, May 15, 2021. The latest outburst of violence began in Jerusalem and has spread across the region, with Jewish-Arab clashes and rioting in mixed cities of Israel. There were also widespread Palestinian protests Friday in the occupied West Bank, where Israeli forces shot and killed 11 people. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
Nasser Nasser
A protester waves the Palestinian flag during clashes with the Israeli forces at the Hawara checkpoint, south of the West Bank city of Nablus, Friday, May 14, 2021. Health officials say several Palestinians were killed by Israeli army fire, at protests that took place in several locations across the West Bank of Friday. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
Majdi Mohammed
Israeli soldiers load ammunition onto an Armored Personal Carrier (APC) at a staging ground near the Israeli Gaza border, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
Tsafrir Abayov
A Palestinian protester rolls a burning tire toward Israeli army soldiers during clashes at the northern entrance of the West Bank city of Ramallah, Friday, May 14, 2021. Palestinian health officials said that several Palestinians were killed by Israeli army fire during protests that took place in several locations across the West Bank on Friday. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
Nasser Nasser
Palestinian demonstrators take cover during clashes with Israeli forces at the Hawara checkpoint, south of the West Bank city of Nablus, Friday, May 14, 2021. Health officials say several Palestinians were killed by Israeli army fire, at protests that took place in several locations across the West Bank of Friday. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
Majdi Mohammed
Palestinians take shelter provided by the U.N. at a school after fleeing their homes from the overnight Israeli heavy missile strikes on their neighborhoods in the outskirts of Gaza City, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
Khalil Hamra
A man inspects the damaged wall of a residential building after being hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, Israel, Friday, May 14, 2021. Israeli artillery pounded northern Gaza early Friday in an attempt to destroy a vast network of militant tunnels inside the territory, the military said, bringing the front lines closer to dense civilian areas and paving the way for a potential ground invasion. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Ariel Schalit
A man is seen trough a hole in a wall of a residential building after it was struck by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, Israel, Friday, May 14, 2021. Israeli artillery pounded northern Gaza early Friday in an attempt to destroy a vast network of militant tunnels inside the territory, the military said, bringing the front lines closer to dense civilian areas and paving the way for a potential ground invasion. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Ariel Schalit
Relatives of Israeli soldier Omer Tabib, 21, mourn during his funeral at the cemetery in the northern Israeli town of Elyakim, Thursday, May 13, 2021. The Israeli army confirmed that Tabib was killed in an anti-tank missile attack near the Gaza Strip, the first Israeli military death in the current fighting between Israelis and Palestinians. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)
Sebastian Scheiner
Friends and relatives of Israeli soldier Omer Tabib, 21, mourn during his funeral at the cemetery in the northern Israeli town of Elyakim, Thursday, May 13, 2021. The Israeli army confirmed that Tabib was killed in an anti-tank missile attack near the Gaza Strip, the first Israeli military death in the current fighting between Israelis and Palestinians. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)
Sebastian Scheiner
Palestinians walk next to the remains of a destroyed 15 story building after being hit by Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
Khalil Hamra
Members of Sror family inspect the damage of their apartment after it was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip over night in Petah Tikva, central Israel, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Oded Balilty
People inspect the rubble of a damaged building which was hit by an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)
Adel Hana
Jacob Simona stands by his burning car during clashes with Israeli Arabs and police in the Israeli mixed city of Lod, Israel Tuesday, May 11,2021. (AP Photo/Heidi Levine)
Heidi levine
Israeli firefighters take cover as a siren sounds a warning of incoming rockets fired from the Gaza strip, in the southern Israeli town of Ashkelon, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Ariel Schalit
People take cover as a siren sounds a warning of incoming rockets fired from the Gaza strip, in the southern Israeli town of Ashkelon, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Ariel Schalit
Relatives of 11-year-old Hussain Hamad, who was killed by an explosion during the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, mourn during his funeral in the family home in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza Strip, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)
Khalil Hamra
Rockets are launched from Gaza Strip to Israel, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)
Hatem Moussa
Israelis run to shelters as air attack sirens goes off during a Jerusalem Day march, in Jerusalem, Monday, May 10, 2021. Explosions have been heard in Jerusalem after air raid sirens sounded. The sirens came Monday, shortly after the Hamas militant group in Gaza had set a deadline for Israel to remove its security forces from the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Ariel Schalit
A relative mourns over the body of a Palestinian man who was killed in overnight Israeli airstrikes, in Gaza City, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Sanad Latifa)
Sanad Latifa
People take pictures of a damaged synagogue after it was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, Israel, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
Tsafrir Abayov
Israelis take cover as a siren sounds a warning of incoming rockets fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Heidi Levine)
Heidi Levine
