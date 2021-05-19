 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biden calls for 'significant de-escalation' in call with Netanyahu
0 comments
breaking

Biden calls for 'significant de-escalation' in call with Netanyahu

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Israeli artillery fired toward Gaza on Tuesday, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas showed no sign of abating.

President Joe Biden stepped up the pressure on Israel to end 10 days of violent fighting with Palestinians, making clear in a call Wednesday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he expected “significant de-escalation” by day's end.

Biden asked Netanyahu to move “toward the path to a cease-fire,” according to a White House description of the conversation.

There is pressure, too, on Biden to do more, with more than 200 people killed in the fighting. Until Wednesday, Biden had avoided pushing the American ally more directly and publicly for a cease-fire or conveyed such a level of urgency for ending Israeli airstrikes targeting Hamas in the thickly populated Gaza Strip.

The Biden administration had relied on what officials described as “quiet, intensive” diplomacy, including quashing a U.N. Security Council statement that would have addressed a cease-fire. The administration's handling opened a divide between Biden and Democratic lawmakers, dozens of whom have called for a cease-fire.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Attempted kidnapping in West Pensacola

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News