 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biden calls on Americans to overcome divisions, declaring that 'without unity, there is no peace'
View Comments
AP

Biden calls on Americans to overcome divisions, declaring that 'without unity, there is no peace'

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden calls on Americans to overcome divisions, declaring that 'without unity, there is no peace.'

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump leaves WH for last time as president

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News