Biden clarifies school reopening goal; Trump slams McConnell; the latest on the winter storm

These headlines are in the news this morning: President Biden restated his school reopening goal during a town hall in Wisconsin; Trump rips McConnell; and millions remain without power from winter storm.

Top stories

Biden reframes his goal on reopening of elementary schools

MILWAUKEE (AP) — President Joe Biden is promising a majority of elementary schools will be open five days a week by the end of his first 100 days in office, restating his goal after his administration came under fire when aides said schools would be considered open if they held in-person learning just one day a week.