Biden, Congress to mark anniversary of insurrection; Djokovic vs. Australia over vaccine; and more

Biden, Congress to mark a year since violent insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is preparing to mark the first anniversary of the U.S. Capitol insurrection, gathering with lawmakers to remember the violent attack that has fundamentally changed the Congress and raised global concerns about the future of American democracy.

Marking the one-year anniversary of the Capitol insurrection, Biden and congressional Democrats will start Thursday in Statuary Hall, one of several spots where rioters swarmed a year ago and interrupted the electoral count.

Biden is expected to speak to the truth of what happened, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, and draw a contrast between that and “the lies some have spread since" — a reference to the continued refusal by many Republicans to affirm that Biden won the 2020 election.

Djokovic in limbo as he fights deportation from Australia

Novak Djokovic spent a day confined to a Melbourne hotel waiting for a court ruling and dealing with the prospect of deportation from Australia because of an issue related to his visa application.

The 20-time major champion from Serbia will spend at least another night in immigration detention, probably even the weekend, with his chances of playing in this month's Australian Open in limbo.

With his visa canceled by Australian Border Force officials who rejected his evidence to support a medical exemption from the country’s strict COVID-19 vaccination rules, Djokovic had to trade the practice courts for the law courts on Thursday.

Today in history: Jan. 6 In 2021, supporters of Donald Trump, fueled by his false claims of a stolen election, assaulted police and smashed their way into the Capitol …

Today in sports history: Jan. 6 In 1994, Nancy Kerrigan is attacked after practice at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Detroit. See more sports moments from this date.

