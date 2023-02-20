On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ukraine. The trip was a gesture of solidarity coming days before the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

» Michigan State University students and faculty have returned to the East Lansing campus, one week after a gunman killed three students and injured five others.

» A new 6.4 magnitude earthquake has killed three people and injured more than 200 in parts of Turkey laid waste two weeks ago by a massive quake that killed tens of thousands.

» Nearly one year after Russia invaded Ukraine, new questions are rising over China's potential willingness to aid Moscow in the drawn-out conflict.

» Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe said in a speech posted online Monday that he has been removed as the right-wing group’s leader.

» New court filings show the prosecution in the case of a fatal New Mexico film-set shooting has made a stark turnaround that drops the possibility of a mandatory five-year sentence against Alec Baldwin.

» Well-wishes and fond remembrances for former President Jimmy Carter were pouring in a day after he entered hospice care at his home in Georgia.

» A landmark Supreme Court decision on the Second Amendment is upending gun laws across the country, dividing judges and sowing confusion over what firearm restrictions can remain on the books.

» On this week's AP Religion Roundup, a 103-year old nun reflects on her years as a college basketball fan, and ministers consider using artificial intelligence for writing sermons.