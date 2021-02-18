Biden, Dems to unveil immigration bill today; NASA's rover nears Mars; Serena falls in Australia

Today is Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: President Biden and Democrats will unveil their immigration bill this morning; NASA's rover will reach Mars today; and Serena Williams falls in Australian Open semifinals.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

Top stories

Biden and congressional Democrats to unveil immigration bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's administration is joining Democrats on Capitol Hill to unveil a major immigration overhaul that would offer an eight-year pathway to citizenship to the estimated 11 million people living in the U.S. without legal status.

The legislation, to be released in detail Thursday morning, will reflect the broad priorities for immigration reform that Biden laid out on his first day in office, including an increase in visas, funding to process asylum applications and new technology at the southern border.