Biden, Dems to unveil immigration bill today; NASA's rover nears Mars; Serena falls in Australia

Today is Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Let's get caught up.
These headlines are in the news this morning: President Biden and Democrats will unveil their immigration bill this morning; NASA's rover will reach Mars today; and Serena Williams falls in Australian Open semifinals.
Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.
Top stories
Biden and congressional Democrats to unveil immigration bill
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's administration is joining Democrats on Capitol Hill to unveil a major immigration overhaul that would offer an eight-year pathway to citizenship to the estimated 11 million people living in the U.S. without legal status.
The legislation, to be released in detail Thursday morning, will reflect the broad priorities for immigration reform that Biden laid out on his first day in office, including an increase in visas, funding to process asylum applications and new technology at the southern border.
But while the plan offers one of the fastest pathways to citizenship of any proposed measure in recent years, it does so without offering any enhanced border security, which past immigration negotiations have used as a way to win Republican votes. Without enhanced security, it faces tough odds in a closely divided Congress. Read more:
***
NASA rover streaks toward a landing on Mars
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A NASA rover streaked toward a landing on Mars on Thursday in the riskiest step yet in an epic quest to bring back rocks that could answer whether life ever existed on the red planet.
Ground controllers at the space agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, settled in nervously for the descent of Perseverance to the surface of Mars, long a deathtrap for incoming spacecraft. It takes a nail-biting 11 1/2 minutes for a signal that would confirm success to reach Earth. Read more:
***
Serena stopped: Osaka beats Williams in Australian Open semifinals
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — As Serena Williams walked off the court after her latest so-close-yet-so-far bid for a 24th Grand Slam title ended with a loss to Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open, the 39-year-old American paused and put her hand on her chest while thousands of spectators rose to applaud.
Was this, Williams was asked at a news conference after the 6-3, 6-4 semifinal defeat, her way of saying goodbye?
“If I ever say farewell," she replied with a smile, “I wouldn’t tell anyone.” Read more:
In other news today ...
- In a surprise retaliatory move Thursday, Facebook blocked Australians from sharing news stories, escalating a fight with the government over whether powerful tech companies should have to pay news organizations for content.
- Life expectancy in the United States dropped a staggering one year during the first half of 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic caused its first wave of deaths, health officials are reporting.
- Millions of Americans endured another frigid day without electricity or heat in the aftermath of a deadly winter storm as utility crews raced to restore power before another blast of snow and ice sowed more chaos in places least equipped to deal with it.
- Deadly weather will be hitting the U.S. more often, and America had better get better at dealing with it, experts said Wednesday as Texas and other states battled winter storms that blew past the worst-case planning of utilities, governments and millions of shivering citizens.
- New York City’s next mayor will face challenges as big as any in city history, including leading the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and tackling centuries of racial inequity in policing, education and health care.
- The Justice Department has charged three North Korean computer programmers in a broad range of global hacks, including a destructive attack targeting an American movie studio, and in the attempted theft and extortion of more than $1.3 billion from banks and companies, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.
- Paris Hilton announced her engagement to entrepreneur Carter Reum in her social media post on Wednesday — the same day as her birthday.
Click on the links below for full versions of these stories and scroll further for a look at today in history and celebrity birthdays.
***
Image of the day
***
On this date
The “Chicago Seven” defendants were found not guilty of conspiring to incite riots at the 1968 Democratic national convention, and more events…
In 2001, Dale Earnhardt, the greatest stock car star of his era, is killed in a crash on the last turn of the last lap of the Daytona 500 as h…
***