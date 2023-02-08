On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» President Joe Biden has made Wisconsin his first stop after his State of the Union address, visiting a training center run by a union near Madison, the state capital.

» Former Twitter executives conceded to Congress that they made a mistake by blocking a story about Hunter Biden, the president’s son, from the social media platform in the run-up to the 2020 election.

» Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the British people for their support since “Day One” of Russia’s invasion — and pressed for fighter jets to ensure his country's victory.

» Federal authorities say more than 200 shotguns have been found in a dumpster outside an Oklahoma firearms dealer.

» Stretched rescue teams in Turkey and Syria are searching for signs of life in the rubble of thousands of buildings toppled by a catastrophic earthquake.

» As U.S.-China relations cool amid trade disputes and espionage fears stoked by the Chinese spy balloon shot down off the Atlantic Coast, lawmakers in Congress and at least 11 statehouses are weighing legislation to further limit foreign ownership of farmland.

» The International Olympic Committee is defending efforts to help Russian and Belarusian athletes qualify for the 2024 Paris Games.

» High-profile problems involving electronic pollbooks in recent years have opened the door for those peddling election conspiracies.

» A growing online conspiracy theory is using the tagline “died suddenly” to baselessly claim that COVID-19 vaccines are killing people.