Biden doubling spending to prepare for hurricanes, storms

As climate change threatens to bring more extreme events such as increased floods, sea level rise and intensifying droughts and wildfires, the White House said it is the government's responsibility to better prepare and support communities before disasters occur, rather than simply respond afterward.

Under Biden's announcement, FEMA will provide $1 billion for the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities program, which helps states, local communities, tribes and territories to develop projects to prepare for and reduce risks from disasters and natural hazards.

Officials pledged to increase investment in climate research to improve understanding of extreme weather events and hone decision-making on climate resilience, adaptation and mitigation. The new funding should help ensure that communities have the resources they need to build resilience prior to these crises, the White House said.

The steps being announced Monday are part of Biden's pledge to elevate the importance of climate change as a major priority. Biden has set a target to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by up to 52% below 2005 levels by 2030. He also has said he expects to adopt a clean energy standard that would make electricity carbon-free by 2035, along with the wider goal of net-zero carbon emissions economywide by 2050.