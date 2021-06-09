Biden ends GOP infrastructure talks; VP Harris's blunt message; NBA's new MVP. Get caught up.

Today is Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: President Biden ended his infrastructure negotiations with GOP leadership as a new group emerges; Vice President Harris ends foreign trip without concrete deal; Nikola Jokic wins NBA's MVP award.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

Biden ends GOP infrastructure talks, but new group emerges

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden ended talks with a group of Republican senators on a big infrastructure package on Tuesday and started reaching out to senators from both parties in a new effort toward bipartisan compromise, setting a summer deadline for Congress to pass his top legislative priority.

The president is walking away from talks with lead Republican negotiator Sen. Shelley Moore Capito after the two spoke Tuesday, but would welcome her in the new bipartisan group, according to an administrative official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private negotiations.