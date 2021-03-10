Biden EPA to reconsider Trump rule on lead in drinking water

The Biden administration's proposed delay is “a positive sign that the agency is finally going to get serious” about strengthening the regulations, said Erik Olson, senior strategic director for health with the Natural Resources Defense Council, one of the groups that sued EPA in federal court over the Trump policy.

“It's about time we saw action to fix this scourge that has been with us for more than 100 years of contaminated water across the country,” he said.

Water systems will continue developing lead service line inventories and replacement plans as the review takes place, said Steve Via, director of federal relations for the American Waterworks Association, which represents water utilities and supports the Trump policy.

“What will be great from a water system perspective is having some certainty so funds can be allocated to get the tasks done that need to be done,” Via said.

