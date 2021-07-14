Biden executive order takes on right-to-repair. It could make fixing your smartphone easier.

Samsung and Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Biden executive order; Microsoft declined to comment.

The case for right-to-repair

Right-to-repair advocates such as repair guide maker iFixIt say that once a consumer pays for a smartphone or a computer, there shouldn't be limits on what they can do with it.

While it's unclear exactly how new rules from the FTC would take shape, advocates want manufacturers to make devices longer-lasting, and to supply parts and detailed manuals to anyone. Such practices could give consumers more options for where to get a device fixed and also lead to more competitive pricing.

The FTC report also found that "the burden of repair restrictions may fall more heavily on communities of color and lower-income communities," because many independent repair shops are owned by people of color and because high-cost repairs hit low-income consumers harder.