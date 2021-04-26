Biden expands summer food program for 34M schoolchildren; DMX celebrated; Oscars winners, roundup

Today is Monday, April 26, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: The Biden administration is expanding a school food program through the summer for 34 million children; family, fans celebrate life of DMX; your complete Oscars roundup ... from the red carpet to big wins for 'Nomadland.'

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

Biden expanding summer food program for 34M schoolchildren

The Biden administration is expanding a program to feed as many as 34 million schoolchildren during the summer months, using funds from the coronavirus relief package approved in March.

The Agriculture Department is announcing Monday that it will continue through the summer a payments program that replaced school meals because the pandemic left many children with virtual classes. Families of eligible children would receive $6.82 per child for each weekday. That adds up to $375 per child over the summer months.