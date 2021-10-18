Biden faces critical next 2 weeks for agenda; a Kardashian gets engaged; NFL Week 6 results

Today is Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
TOP STORIES
Crunch time: Biden faces critical next 2 weeks for agenda
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is entering a crucial two weeks for his ambitious agenda, racing to conclude contentious congressional negotiations ahead of both domestic deadlines and a chance to showcase his administration’s accomplishments on a global stage.
Biden and his fellow Democrats are struggling to bridge intraparty divides by month’s end to pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill and a larger social services package. The president hopes to nail down both before Air Force One lifts off for Europe on Oct. 28 for a pair of world leader summits, including the most ambitious climate change meeting in years.
But that goal has been jeopardized by fractures among Democrats, imperiling the fate of promised sweeping new efforts to grapple with climate change. There's also rising anxiety within the party about a bellwether gubernatorial contest in Virginia and looming Senate fights over the federal debt limit and government funding that could distract from getting the president’s agenda across the finish line.
People are also reading…
Keep scrolling for links to full versions of these top stories and more.
***
Kourtney Kardashian, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker engaged
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A day at the beach turned into a proposal for Kourtney Kardashian, who is now engaged to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.
Kardashian posted two photos on Instagram of the proposal with the caption “forever.” A representative for the reality star and businesswoman confirmed Sunday that the couple are engaged. No other details were immediately available.
The images showed an elaborate floral arrangement and candles on the beach.
***
NFL Week 6 roundup: Cowboys get 1st win over Belichick's Patriots
Dak Prescott threw 35-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb in overtime, and the Dallas Cowboys survived a wild finish to beat New England 35-29 on Sunday, their first win over Bill Belichick's Patriots.
In Pittsburgh, Chris Boswell hit a 36-yard field goal with 2:50 left in overtime to give Pittsburgh a win over Seattle. Boswell's third field goal of the game came three plays after Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt forced Seattle quarterback Geno Smith to fumble deep in Seahawks territory.
A roundup of Sunday's NFL action:
***
Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:
This morning's top headlines: Oct. 18
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is entering a crucial two weeks for his ambitious agenda, racing to conclude contentious congressional negotiations ahead of both domestic deadlines and a chance to showcase his administration’s accomplishments on a global stage.
ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — Bill Clinton arrived Sunday at his home in New York to continue recovering from an infection that left him in treatment for six days at a Southern California hospital, officials said.
Hundreds of people were ordered to report for jury duty Monday in Georgia for what could be a long, laborious effort to find jurors to hear the trial of three white men charged with fatally shooting Ahmaud Arbery as he was running in their neighborhood.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A day at the beach turned into a proposal for Kourtney Kardashian, who is now engaged to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.
MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (AP) — Betty Lynn, the film and television actor who was best known for her role as Barney Fife's sweetheart Thelma Lou on “The Andy Griffith Show,” has died. She was 95.
“Halloween Kills” may be available to watch at home, but the latest installment in the Michael Myers saga is making a killing at the North American box office in its first weekend in theaters. The David Gordon Green-directed horror scared up $50.4 million from 3,705 locations, according to studio estimates Sunday.
CHICAGO (AP) — Candace Parker returned home to bring Chicago a championship. She did just that, leading the Sky to the franchise’s first title.
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Dak Prescott threw 35-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb in overtime, and the Dallas Cowboys survived a wild finish to beat New England 35-29 on Sunday, their first win over Bill Belichick's Patriots.
ATLANTA (AP) — More late-night magic has the Atlanta Braves just two wins away from the World Series.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The first driver in NASCAR's championship four is the one everyone else was already expecting to race for the Cup tit…
Cincinnati moved up to No. 2 behind Georgia in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, the first time a team from outside the tradi…
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 2011, Republican presidential candidates laced into each other in a debate; Mitt Romney emerged as still the person to beat, and more event…
In 1977, Reggie Jackson hits three consecutive home runs to lead the New York Yankees to the World Series championship over Los Angeles in six…
***