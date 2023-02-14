On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» Some voters in last year's midterm elections were open to supporting Democrats even if they weren’t fond of President Joe Biden. Roughly 1 in 6 voters for Democratic House candidates said they disapproved of Biden's job performance, but most said Biden wasn't a factor in their midterm decision. The findings from AP VoteCast are a warning sign for both parties at the outset of the 2024 presidential campaign.

» In the opening stages of the Republicans' 2024 presidential race, the “parents’ rights” movement and lessons for schoolchildren are emerging as flashpoints.

» The Army is trying to recover from its worst recruiting year in decades, and officials say those recruiting woes are the result of traditional hurdles. Young people don’t want to die or get injured, they don't want to deal with the stress of Army life and they don't want to put their lives on hold.

» Recent revelations about Republican election strategies targeting minority communities in Wisconsin’s biggest city came as no surprise to many Black voters.

» International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach says the organization is not on the wrong side of history by aiming to help Russians and Belarusians qualify for the 2024 Paris Games.