WASHINGTON — Hillary Scholten is among the Democrats who had a surprisingly good election night in November.

She became the first Democrat in nearly a half-century to win her western Michigan congressional district, helping limit the Republican majority in the U.S. House to just four seats. As President Joe Biden prepares for a reelection bid, victories like this have bolstered him and his supporters who believe voters rewarded his steady leadership during a period of turmoil.

But Scholten, who declined to outright endorse Biden for reelection, suggested that while the president accomplished a tremendous amount, he wasn't the reason for her victory. She won, she insisted, by appealing to voters as someone "focused on putting the people of their district first over national politics."

That approach tapped into an apparent openness among voters to support Democratic candidates in the midterms even if they weren't fond of Biden. Roughly 1 in 6 voters for Democratic House candidates said they disapproved of Biden's job performance, according to AP VoteCast, an extensive nationwide survey of the electorate. Two-thirds of these voters said Biden was not a factor, good or bad, in their midterm decisions.

The findings are a warning sign for both parties. For Republicans, a constant stream of attacks on Biden may have little effect on voters who will accept him over GOP contenders seen as too extreme. But the findings also suggest that the strong Democratic performance last year might not translate into energy around Biden's reelection.

"We certainly have a problem as a party if individuals have such low satisfaction with the leader of our party," said Scholten, who noted she would welcome a competitive Democratic primary.

In Michigan and beyond, VoteCast shows that about three-quarters of the midterm voters who backed Democrats but disapproved of Biden were self-identified Democrats or Democratic-leaning independents. Most said party affiliation was not very important to them.

This group was more likely than those who approved of Biden to be sour about the economy, the issue that ranked top among them, and blame the president for inflation. They were overwhelmingly pessimistic about the country's direction. The cohort was younger, more ideologically moderate and from lower-income households.

Shea Comfort of West Chester, Pennsylvania, doesn't think there's enough attention on working people who are struggling to feed their families when the "price of living now outweighs our check." It's not just Biden who isn't doing enough, he said, but he called the president "the biggest liar of them all" and a "puppet on a string."

"None of these guys have seen hungry nights," the 44-year-old cook said of politicians. "The middle class is getting kicked in the spine."

Comfort said he's a Democrat who voted for Biden in 2020 and Gov. Josh Shapiro in 2022, but he's voted for Republicans before and would again. He said he wouldn't vote for Biden for reelection.

"We just were so busy focused on getting (Donald) Trump out of here that we took anything," Comfort said. "But who else can really run that you trust anyway? So, no matter what, it's like you're damned if you do, you're damned if you don't."

These voters made a "political calculus," said Maurice Mitchell, national director of the progressive Working Families Party. That was in their best interest — both to allow Democrats to advance their economic agenda and to reject GOP extremism — but that doesn't mean they'll make the same decision in 2024.

"I don't think it makes sense for Democrats to take these voters for granted," Mitchell said. "What Democrats, what the president should be doing is every single day demonstrating to those voters that they're going to push as hard as possible for their interests."

Biden spent much of his State of the Union address focusing on so-called kitchen table economic issues that could appeal to voters in a reelection campaign. That approach was successful for some Democrats last year who sought to draw a clear contrast to their Republican opponents.

For example, John Fetterman's campaign flipped Pennsylvania's Senate seat by intentionally focusing on him as an individual — not any other Democrat — and his specific opponent, according to Brendan McPhillips, who managed Fetterman's campaign. Fetterman defeated Republican Mehmet Oz, a celebrity surgeon endorsed by Trump.

There may have been underlying frustration with the president, McPhillips said, but "I don't think it's the same thing as looking at the Democratic Party or the president side-by-side to the alternative" and choosing the alternative.

In Pennsylvania, the vast majority of voters for Fetterman and Shapiro said they were very concerned that Oz and Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano were too extreme. That included the voters who disapproved of Biden.

About 2 in 10 of those who disapproved of Biden yet supported the Pennsylvania Democrats said they did so because they "mostly oppose" the other candidates.

Republican strategists suggest voters with this set of attitudes could defect with the right candidate on the ticket.

By the numbers: President Biden at the two-year mark 6.5% annual inflation 10.46 million job vacancies $31.38 trillion national debt $24.2 billion in security aid to Ukraine 2.38 million migrants stopped at border 97 federal judges confirmed 89 pardons and commutations $3.36 average gas price 666 million vaccines administered 680,000 COVID-19 deaths 36 states visited 197 days in Delaware 6 chats with Xi 21 news conferences $1 trillion in infrastructure $40 billion for bridges 1 state dinner 0 Cabinet departures A closer look