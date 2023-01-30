 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Biden highlights infrastructure plan; ex-Twitter execs to testify; NHL great Bobby Hull dies; pressures of tipping | Hot off the Wire podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» President Joe Biden went to Baltimore to visit an aging rail tunnel that's slated to be replaced with help from bipartisan infrastructure legislation he signed in 2021.

» The House Oversight Committee is set to hear testimony from former Twitter employees involved in the social media platform’s handling of reporting on President Joe Biden’s son Hunter.

» A sixth Memphis Police Department officer has been disciplined for his involvement in the brutal beating and arrest of Tyre Nichols.

» A Detroit-area doctor has been sentenced to nearly 17 years in federal prison and ordered to pay $30 million.

» The Ukrainian presidential office says Russian shelling has killed at least five people and wounded 13 others over the past 24 hours.

» Hall of Fame forward Bobby Hull, who helped the Chicago Blackhawks win the 1961 Stanley Cup Final, has died. Hull was 84.

» Barrett Strong, one of Motown’s founding artists and most gifted songwriters who sang lead on the company’s breakthrough single “Money (That’s What I Want)” and later collaborated on such classics as “I Heard It Through the Grapevine" and “War,” has died. He was 81.

» T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, anchors at the afternoon extension of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” are leaving the network. Their romance was revealed when photos of them holding hands and spending time together surfaced in November.

» The U.S. population center is on track this decade to take a southern swerve for the first time in history.

» A silent frustration has been brewing about an age-old practice of tipping, and many people think it's getting out of hand.

» On this week's AP Religion Roundup, Pope Francis says homosexuality is sin but not a crime, protests against Quran desecrations erupt across the Middle East, and a group of young Jewish rescuers are commemorated on Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Sculptors transform ice into winter palaces in Japan, and more of today's top videos

Tourists in Japan enjoyed a massive ice festival full of sculptures and palaces, a ‘lost city’ at the bottom of the ocean is giving hope to finding life in space, and more of today's videos.

Sculptors in Japan and Slovenia transform ice into winter palaces and statues
World

Sculptors in Japan and Slovenia transform ice into winter palaces and statues

Tourists in Japan enjoy an ice festival, while 240 builders created 30 snow sculptures in Slovenia.

This is the ‘lost city’ at the bottom of the ocean which gives hope to finding life in the cosmos
Science

This is the ‘lost city’ at the bottom of the ocean which gives hope to finding life in the cosmos

  • Updated
What does the ocean floor have to do with space?

Sundance Film Festival: 32 prizes awarded this year in Utah
Movies

Sundance Film Festival: 32 prizes awarded this year in Utah

  • Updated
More than 100 films debuted at the event, which shines the spotlight on independent movies.

2024 Paris Olympics: Zelensky presses Macron to ban Russia from games
Olympics

2024 Paris Olympics: Zelensky presses Macron to ban Russia from games

  • Updated
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that allowing Russia to compete at the 2024 Paris Games was tantamount to showing that …

Futuristic trash bin recycles food waste straight from your kitchen
Technology

Futuristic trash bin recycles food waste straight from your kitchen

  • Updated
A futuristic bin is tackling climate change and foul-smelling garbage at the same time.

Police brutality: Councilwoman questions death of Tyre Nichols
National

Police brutality: Councilwoman questions death of Tyre Nichols

  • Updated
Tyre Nichols died earlier this month in Memphis after being beaten by police.

UN pushes for safety zone around Ukraine nuclear plant
World

UN pushes for safety zone around Ukraine nuclear plant

  • Updated
With Russia launching fresh military attacks in southern Ukraine, the UN’s top nuclear safety official is desperate to negotiate a safety zone…

Blast at mosque in Pakistan’s Peshawar kills at least 32 people
World

Blast at mosque in Pakistan’s Peshawar kills at least 32 people

  • Updated
Officials say an explosion at a mosque in Peshawar, northwestern Pakistan, has caused multiple casualties.

