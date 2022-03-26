Biden, in fiery speech in Poland, calls for Putin's removal. Watch here.

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday dramatically escalated his rhetoric against Vladimir Putin, calling for the Russian leader to be removed because of his brutal invasion of Ukraine.

"For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power," Biden's said at the very end of a speech in Poland's capital that served as the capstone on a four-day trip to Europe.

Biden has frequently talked about ensuring that the Kremlin's now two-month invasion becomes a "strategic failure" for Putin and has described the Russian leader as a "war criminal." But until his remarks in Warsaw, the American leader had not said that Putin should no run Russia. Earlier on Saturday, shortly after meeting with Ukrainian refugees, Biden called Putin a "butcher."

Biden also used his speech to also make a vociferous defense of liberal democracy and the NATO military alliance, while saying Europe must steel itself for a long fight against Russian aggression. Full story here:

