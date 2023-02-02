On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met for more than an hour at the White House, aiming to avert a national debt limit crisis.

» House Republicans have voted to oust Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

» A published report says federal authorities are investigating whether embattled New York Rep. George Santos raised $3,000 for life-saving surgery for a disabled veteran’s dog and then kept the money for himself.

» Federal prosecutors say a New York man has pleaded guilty to making threatening phone calls to Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

» The Philippines says it is allowing U.S. forces to broaden their footprint in that Southeast Asian nation.

» The most expansive federal report in over two decades on guns and crime shows a shrinking turnaround between the time a gun was purchased and when it was recovered from a crime scene.

» A whale that washed ashore in Hawaii over the weekend likely died in part because it ate large volumes of fishing traps, fishing nets, plastic bags and other marine debris.

» President Joe Biden attended the annual National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday in Washington and delivered a message of unity.

» People gathered Thursday at Gobbler’s Knob as members of Punxsutawney Phil’s “inner circle” summoned the groundhog from his tree stump at dawn to learn if he has seen his shadow — and they say he did, meaning six more weeks of winter.

» Australia is removing the British monarchy from its bank notes. The nation’s central bank said Thursday its new $5 bill would feature an Indigenous design rather than an image of King Charles III.