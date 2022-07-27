Biden offers Russian criminal in exchange for Griner and Whelan, another interest rate hike, and more trending news

Here's some of the nation's trending topics for today, July 27:

Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan

After months of internal debate, the Biden administration has offered to exchange Viktor Bout, a convicted Russian arms trafficker serving a 25-year US prison sentence, as part of a potential deal to secure the release of two Americans held by Russia, Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, according to people briefed on the matter.

These sources told CNN that the plan to trade Bout for Whelan and Griner received the backing of President Joe Biden after being under discussion since earlier this year. Biden's support for the swap overrides opposition from the Department of Justice, which is generally against prisoner trades.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Wednesday that the US presented a "substantial proposal" to Moscow "weeks ago" for Whelan and Griner, who are classified as wrongfully detained.

Mortgage rates, federal interest rate hike

With the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike today — its fourth since March — consumers again face the question of where to park their savings for the best return and how to minimize their borrowing costs.

In its bid to beat back high inflation, the US central bank hiked its overnight lending rate another 75 basis points to a range of 2.25% to 2.50%. And more rate hikes are anticipated later this year.

"With inflation running north of 9%, we're not at the finish line and there will be more interest rate increases to come in the months ahead," said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com.

