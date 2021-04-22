 Skip to main content
Biden opens climate summit with new US pledge; NC deputy fatally shoots Black man; it's Earth Day
Biden opens climate summit with new US pledge; NC deputy fatally shoots Black man; it's Earth Day

Earth Day brings record cold for much of the East, but warmer temperatures are on the way. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

Today is Thursday, April 22, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: President Biden will open his global climate summit today with an ambitious U.S. pledge; a N.C. deputy fatally shot a Black man while serving search warrant; and it's Earth Day today.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

Climate Summit Global Politics

In this Feb. 1, 2021 file photo, emissions from a coal-fired power plant are silhouetted against the setting sun in Independence, Mo. President Joe Biden is convening a coalition of the willing, the unwilling, the desperate-for-help and the avid-for-money for a two-day summit aimed at rallying the world’s worst polluters to do more to slow climate change. 

Biden opening summit with ambitious new US climate pledge

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will open a global climate summit with a pledge to cut at least in half the climate-wrecking coal and petroleum fumes that the U.S. pumps out, a commitment he hopes will spur China and other big polluters to speed up efforts of their own.

Biden is offering Americans and the world a vision of a prosperous, clean-energy United States where factories churn out cutting-edge batteries for export, line workers re-lay an efficient national electrical grid and crews cap abandoned oil and gas rigs and coal mines.

His commitment to cut U.S. fossil fuel emissions up to 52% by 2030 — similar to pledges from allies — will come at the launch Thursday of an all-virtual climate summit for 40 world leaders, marking a return by the U.S. to global climate efforts after four years of withdrawal under President Donald Trump.  Read more:

APTOPIX North Carolina Deputy Shooting

People gather outside the municipal building after at least one Pasquotank County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed a Black man while executing a search warrant, the sheriff's office said, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Elizabeth City, N.C. 

Sheriff: Deputy fatally shot Black man while serving warrant

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina deputy shot and killed a Black man while serving a search warrant Wednesday, authorities said, spurring an outcry from community members who demanded law enforcement accountability and the immediate release of body camera footage.

Authorities wouldn't provide details of the shooting but an eyewitness said that Andrew Brown Jr. was shot while trying to drive away, and that deputies fired at him multiple times. The car skidded out of Brown's yard and eventually hit a tree, said Demetria Williams, who lives on the same street. Read more:

Click on the links below for full versions of these stories and scroll further for a look at today in history and celebrity birthdays.

EARTH DAY BY THE NUMBERS

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Prince Anniversary

Prince fans were invited to Paisley Park, 20 at a time, to pay respect to the legendary musician and artist during the 5th anniversary of his death, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Chanhassen, Minn. Lifelong fan Patrice Files of Detroit, Mich., wore clothing from head to toe to honor Prince adding he was "the soundtrack to her life." 

ON THIS DATE

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

