Biden opens climate summit with new US pledge; NC deputy fatally shoots Black man; it's Earth Day

Today is Thursday, April 22, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: President Biden will open his global climate summit today with an ambitious U.S. pledge; a N.C. deputy fatally shot a Black man while serving search warrant; and it's Earth Day today.

TOP STORIES

Biden opening summit with ambitious new US climate pledge

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will open a global climate summit with a pledge to cut at least in half the climate-wrecking coal and petroleum fumes that the U.S. pumps out, a commitment he hopes will spur China and other big polluters to speed up efforts of their own.

Biden is offering Americans and the world a vision of a prosperous, clean-energy United States where factories churn out cutting-edge batteries for export, line workers re-lay an efficient national electrical grid and crews cap abandoned oil and gas rigs and coal mines.