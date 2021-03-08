Biden orders review of Trump's Title IX moves; jury selection in Floyd trial; Harry-Meghan fallout

Today is Monday, March 8, 2021. Let's get caught up.
These headlines are in the news this morning: President Biden to sign executive order reviewing Trump's Title IX policies; jury selection starts today in trial of former officer charged in George Floyd's death; and the fallout has begun after Prince Harry, Meghan's interview.
Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.
TOP STORIES
Biden order could change how colleges handle sex misconduct
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to sign an executive order on Monday directing the Department of Education to review policies implemented by Donald Trump's administration, including changes to Title IX regulations that prohibit sex discrimination in federally funded institutions, according to administration officials.
Biden focused on gender equity during his campaign and promised to strengthen Title IX if he won the White House. He also will sign a second executive order formally establishing the White House Gender Policy Council, according to two administration officials who briefed reporters on the plan. Biden’s transition team announced his plans to create the council before he took office.
The order directing the review of Title IX could pave the way to a major shift in how colleges handle allegations of sexual misconduct moving forward. Read more:
***
Jury selection is 1st battleground at trial in Floyd's death
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The fate of a former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee into George Floyd’s neck as the Black man said he couldn’t breathe will be decided by 12 Hennepin County residents picked after extensive grilling about their views on police and the justice system.
Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, who is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death. Picking a jury is expected to take at least three weeks, as prosecutors and defense attorneys try to weed out people who may be biased against them. Read more:
***
UK royals absorb shock of revealing Harry, Meghan interview
LONDON (AP) — Britain and its royal family absorbed the tremors Monday from a sensational television interview by Prince Harry and Meghan, in which the couple said they encountered racist attitudes and a lack of support that drove the duchess to thoughts of suicide.
In a two-hour soul-baring interview with Oprah Winfrey, the couple painted a deeply unflattering picture of life inside the royal household, depicting a cold, uncaring institution that they had to flee to save their lives. Read more:
In other news today ...
- The two top Democrats in New York’s legislature withdrew their support for Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday amid mounting allegations of sexual harassment and undercounting COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes.
- Pope Francis on Monday wrapped up his historic whirlwind tour of Iraq that sought to bring hope to the country's marginalized Christian minority with a message of coexistence, forgiveness and peace.
- Activists who gathered virtually and in person to commemorate a pivotal day in the civil rights struggle that became known as Bloody Sunday called on people to continue the fight for voting rights as they also honored giants of the civil rights movement, including the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who died last year.
- MacKenzie Scott, philanthropist, author and former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has married a Seattle science teacher.
- Carla Wallenda, a member of “The Flying Wallendas” high-wire act and the last surviving child of the famed troupe's founder, has died at the age of 85.
- Knocking down shots from all over the court, LeBron James' powerhouse squad closed the first half with a dominating run to set up a 170-150 romp over Team Durant in the league's 70th midseason showcase Sunday night.
Click on the links below for full versions of these stories and scroll further for a look at today in history and celebrity birthdays.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
ON THIS DATE
The United States landed its first combat troops in South Vietnam as 3,500 Marines arrived to defend the U.S. air base at Da Nang, and more ev…
In 1971, Joe Frazier wins the world heavyweight title with a unanimous 15-round decision over Muhammad Ali at New York’s Madison Square Garden.
***
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...