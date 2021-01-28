Biden ponders fate of Space Force; Bernie's mittens, memes raise $1.8M; remembering Cloris Leachman

Today is Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Let's get caught up.
These headlines are in the news this morning: Space Force likely to survive Biden's flurry of reversals of Trump initiatives; Bernie's mittens raised $1.8M for charity; and Cloris Leachman is remembered.
Top stories
Biden seen likely to keep Space Force, a Trump favorite
WASHINGTON (AP) — To the last moments of his presidency, Donald Trump trumpeted Space Force as a creation for the ages. And while President Joe Biden has quickly undone other Trump initiatives, the space-faring service seems likely to survive, even if the new administration pushes it lower on the list of defense priorities.
The reason Space Force is unlikely to go away is largely this: Elimination would require an act of Congress, where a bipartisan consensus holds that America's increasing reliance on space is a worrying vulnerability that is best addressed by a branch of the military focused exclusively on this problem.
The new service also is linked to an increasing U.S. wariness of China, which is developing capabilities to threaten U.S. satellites in space and which has become, in the minds of some, the singular national security challenge. Russia, too, stands accused by Washington of seeking to challenge American dominance in space. Read more:
Bernie Sanders' mittens, memes help raise $1.8M for charity
About those wooly mittens that U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders wore to the presidential inauguration, sparking endless quirky memes across social media? They've helped to raise $1.8 million in the last five days for charitable organizations in Sanders' home state of Vermont, the independent senator announced Wednesday.
The sum comes from the sale of merchandise with the Jan. 20 image of him sitting with his arms and legs crossed, clad in his brown parka and recycled wool mittens.
Sanders put the first of the so-called "Chairman Sanders” merchandise, including T-shirts, sweatshirts and stickers, on his campaign website Thursday night and the first run sold out in less than 30 minutes, he said. More merchandise was added over the weekend and sold out by Monday morning, he said. Read more:
Oscar-winning, 'irreplaceable' Cloris Leachman dies at 94
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cloris Leachman, an Oscar-winner for her portrayal of a lonely housewife in “The Last Picture Show” and a comedic delight as the fearsome Frau Blücher in “Young Frankenstein” and self-absorbed neighbor Phyllis on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” has died. She was 94.
Leachman died in her sleep of natural causes at her home in Encinitas, California, publicist Monique Moss said Wednesday. Her daughter Dinah Englund was at her side, Moss said. Read reaction to her death and see photos from her life:
Today's weather
A strong winter storm continues to batter California, while Arctic air begins to push into New England. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
In other news today ...
- The administration placed at least temporarily holds on several big-ticket arms sales to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, while newly installed Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he is looking urgently at a terrorism designation against Yemen’s Houthi rebels that his predecessor enacted shortly before leaving office.
- Pakistan’s Supreme Court ordered the release Thursday of a Pakistani-British man convicted and later acquitted in the beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl in 2002.
- Russian authorities on Thursday detained several allies of opposition leader Alexei Navalny and issued warnings to social media giants after tens of thousands of people took to the streets in over 100 Russian cities last weekend to demand his release.
- A storm that pounded Northern California with rain, snow, wind and mud rolled southwards on Thursday, prompting flood warnings and threats of mudslides in areas burned bare by wildfires.
- Two men in Indonesia’s conservative Aceh province were publicly caned each 77 times Thursday after neighbors reported them to Islamic religious police for having sex.
- A mother and her four daughters were killed in a Wednesday fire that swept through their home in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines, the city’s fire chief said.
- Apple says it will roll out a new privacy control in the spring to prevent iPhone apps from secretly shadowing people.
Image of the day
On this date
In 1986, the space shuttle Challenger exploded 73 seconds after liftoff from Cape Canaveral, and more events that happened on this day in history.
