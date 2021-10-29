 Skip to main content
Biden: Pope told him he should 'keep receiving communion'

  Updated
Joe Biden arrived at the Vatican on Friday for a meeting with Pope Francis.

ROME (AP) — President Joe Biden said the issue of abortion did not come up in his meeting with Pope Francis, but that the pontiff told him he should continue to receive Communion, despite calls from conservatives to deny him the sacrament over his stance.

Speaking to reporters after his 75-minute private audience with the pope, Biden said Francis told him "He was happy I'm a good Catholic" and that he should "keep receiving Communion."

