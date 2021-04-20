Biden prayed for 'the right verdict' in Chauvin trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — Before Tuesday's guilty verdicts were read out, President Joe Biden said he was praying for "the right verdict” in the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin.

The former officer was convicted of two counts of murder and one of manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, a case that sparked a national reckoning on race and policing.

Speaking hours ahead of the verdict, while the jury was deliberating in Minneapolis, Biden said he called Floyd’s family on Monday to offer prayers and could "only imagine the pressure and anxiety they’re feeling.” The president was expected to address the outcome of the trial Tuesday evening.

“They’re a good family and they’re calling for peace and tranquility no matter what that verdict is,” Biden said a few hours before the verdicts were announced. “I’m praying the verdict is the right verdict. I think it’s overwhelming, in my view. I wouldn’t say that unless the jury was sequestered now.”

Biden said he was only weighing in on the trial into the death of Floyd, who died with Chauvin's knee on his neck, because the jury in the case had already been sequestered.