Biden promises more action to combat climate change; home sales slip; health insurance rates increasing | Hot off the Wire podcast

President Joe Biden has announced modest new steps to combat climate change and promised more robust action to come, saying, “This is an emergency and I will look at it that way.”

The president stopped short Wednesday of issuing a formal declaration of a climate emergency. Democrats and environmental groups have been seeking such a declaration after an influential Democratic senator quashed hopes for sweeping legislation to address global warming.

During a speech at a former coal-powered plan in Massachusetts, Biden said he would use his executive powers to turn concern about a climate emergency into “formal, official government actions.”

A ban on certain semi-automatic weapons is moving forward in the House. Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee began considering legislation to ban some assault-type weapons on Wednesday.

Uvalde’s top school official has recommended the firing of the school district police chief who was central to the botched law enforcement response to the elementary school shooting nearly two months ago that killed two teachers and 19 students.

Leaders of Indiana’s Republican-dominated Senate have proposed banning abortion with limited exceptions — a move that comes amid a political firestorm over a 10-year-old rape victim who came to the state from neighboring Ohio to end her pregnancy.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has announced a new push to protect same-sex marriage in federal law. Schumer leaned into the bill Wednesday after a surprising number of House Republicans helped pass the landmark legislation in their chamber on Tuesday. Some GOP senators are signaling support.

An Indiana man who ran into a burning home and saved five people, including a 6-year-old girl he jumped out of a second-floor window with, says he’s no hero and the serious injuries he suffered in the dramatic rescue were “all worth it.”

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes slowed for the fifth consecutive month in June as higher mortgage rates and rising prices kept many home hunters on the sidelines. The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday that existing home sales fell 5.4% last month from May to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.12 million.

Individual health insurance rates are going up across the country. The coronavirus pandemic caused lots of people to put off routine health care. But now many people are returning to doctor's offices. Health insurers in individual marketplaces across 13 states and Washington D.C. will raise rates an average of 10% next year.

High diesel prices are driving up the cost of everything, from groceries to Amazon orders and furniture. That's because nearly everything that’s delivered, whether by truck, rail or ship, uses diesel fuel.

Disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty to fatally shooting his wife and son. His defense lawyers agreed on Wednesday to ask the judge to deny him bond, saying he can’t afford to post it anyway.

The European Union’s head is proposed that member states cut their gas use by 15% over the coming months to make sure that any Russian cutoff of natural gas supplies to the bloc will not fundamentally disrupt industries and send an additional chill through homes next winter.

Britain’s Conservative Party has chosen Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss as the two finalists in an election to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The pair came first and second in a vote of Conservative lawmakers on Wednesday.

A Sesame Street-themed amusement park has apologized after a viral video appearing to show a costumed character waving off two 6-year-old Black girls at a parade outside Philadelphia. Sesame Place has issued two apologies since, saying the performer did not intentionally ignore the girls and promising to take action to do better.

Micronesia has likely become the final nation in the world with a population of more than 100,000 to experience an outbreak of COVID-19. For more than two-and-a-half years, the Pacific archipelago managed to avoid any outbreaks thanks to its geographic isolation and border controls.