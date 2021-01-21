Biden puts forth COVID-19 strategy; A-listers turn out for Biden-Harris; there's a Powerball winner

Today is Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: President Biden puts forth a national virus strategy; there's a Powerball jackpot winner; and Hollywood A-listers in abundance at Biden-Harris inaugural.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

Top stories

Biden puts forth virus strategy, requires mask use to travel

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the U.S. enters “what may well be the toughest and deadliest period of the virus,” President Joe Biden is putting forth a national COVID-19 strategy to ramp up vaccinations and testing, reopen schools and businesses and increase the use of masks — including a requirement that they be worn for travel.

Biden also will address inequities in hard-hit minority communities as he signs 10 pandemic-related executive orders on Thursday, his second day in office.