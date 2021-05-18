 Skip to main content
Biden raises cease-fire with Netanyahu; Gaetz associate pleads guilty; 'That '70s Show' star in court
Biden raises cease-fire with Netanyahu; Gaetz associate pleads guilty; 'That '70s Show' star in court

Heavy rain leading to flash flooding impacting areas from southeast Oklahoma to the Mississippi Gulf Coast.. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

Today is Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: President Biden expressed support for a cease-fire and raised the rising civilian death toll with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu; an associate of Rep. Matt Gaetz pleads guilty to sex trafficking charges; and "That '70s Show" star Danny Masterson in court today on rape charges.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

Biden

President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, in the East Room of the White House, Monday, May 17, 2021, in Washington. 

Biden raises cease-fire, civilian toll in call to Netanyahu

President Joe Biden expressed support for a cease-fire between Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas rulers in a call to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but he stopped short of demanding an immediate stop to the eight days of Israeli airstrikes and Hamas rocket barrages that have killed more than 200 people, most of them Palestinian.

Biden's carefully worded statement, in a White House readout Monday of his second known call to Netanyahu in three days as the attacks pounded on, came with the administration under pressure to respond more forcefully despite its determination to wrench the U.S. foreign policy focus away from Middle East conflicts.

Biden's comments on a cease-fire were open-ended and were similar to previous administration statements of support in principle for a cease-fire. That's in contrast to demands from dozens of Democratic lawmakers and others for an immediate halt by both sides.

The U.S. leader “encouraged Israel to make every effort to ensure the protection of innocent civilians,” the White House said in its readout.

***

Gaetz Investigation

This artist rendering shows Joel Greenberg, right, and his attorney Fritz Scheller, left, during a hearing in federal court in Orlando, Fla., on Monday, May 17, 2021. 

Gaetz associate pleads guilty to sex trafficking charges

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida politician who emerged as a central figure in the Justice Department’s sex trafficking investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz pleaded guilty Monday to six federal charges and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors as part of a plea deal.

Joel Greenberg, a longtime associate of Gaetz's, appeared in federal court in Orlando. He pleaded guilty to six of the nearly three dozen charges he faced, including sex trafficking of a minor, and he admitted that he had paid at least one underage girl to have sex with him and other men.

Gaetz was not mentioned in the plea agreement or during the court hearing. But Greenberg’s cooperation — as a key figure in the investigation and a close ally of Gaetz's — may escalate the potential legal and political liability that the firebrand Republican congressman is facing.

***

Sexual Misconduct Danny Masterson

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, file photo, actor Danny Masterson appears at his arraignment in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles. 

Judge to hear evidence on actor Danny Masterson rape charges

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors on Tuesday are set to begin presenting evidence to a judge as they attempt to show “That '70s Show” actor Danny Masterson should stand trial in the rapes of three women.

Masterson, 45, who has pleaded not guilty and has been free on bail since his June arrest, is charged in a Los Angeles County court with three counts of rape by force or fear.

At his preliminary hearing scheduled to begin Tuesday morning, prosecutors say they will present evidence that he raped a 23-year-old woman sometime in 2001, a 28-year-old woman in April of 2003, and a 23-year-old woman between October and December of 2003. Prosecutors have said all of the attacks happened in his home.

***

President Joe Biden expressed support for a cease-fire between Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas rulers in a call to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but he stopped short of demanding an immediate stop to the eight days of Israeli airstrikes and Hamas rocket barrages that have killed more than 200 people, most of them Palestinian.

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel carried out a wave of airstrikes on what it said were militant targets in Gaza, leveling a six-story building, and militants fired dozens of rockets into Israel on Tuesday. Palestinians across the region observed a general strike as the war, now in its second week, showed no signs of abating.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida politician who emerged as a central figure in the Justice Department’s sex trafficking investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz pleaded guilty Monday to six federal charges and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors as part of a plea deal.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors on Tuesday are set to begin presenting evidence to a judge as they attempt to show “That '70s Show” actor Danny Masterson should stand trial in the rapes of three women.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Monday that the U.S. will share an additional 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines with the world in the coming six weeks as domestic demand for shots drops and global disparities in distribution have grown more evident.

WASHINGTON (AP) — In agreeing to hear a potentially groundbreaking abortion case, the Supreme Court has energized activists on both sides of the long-running debate who are now girding to make abortion access a major issue in next year’s midterm elections.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department said Monday that 39 million families are set to receive monthly child payments beginning on July 15.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colorado Rep. Jason Crow, a former Army Ranger who served three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, says it took time for him to stop constantly scanning his environment for threats when he returned from war 15 years ago. But after the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, he says he’s picked the habit up again.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — The district attorney who will decide whether to file criminal charges in the fatal shooting of a Black man by North Carolina deputies will discuss on Tuesday the findings of the state's investigation into what happened.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Heavy rains in western Louisiana flooded streets, left cars stranded and heightened worries in a region hammered by two hurricanes last year and a deep freeze this winter.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota judge ruled Monday that the manslaughter case can proceed against a former suburban Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot 20-year-old Black motorist Daunte Wright, and she set a trial date for December.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has signed into law a bill that forces death row inmates for now to choose between the electric chair or a newly formed firing squad in hopes the state can restart executions after an involuntary 10-year pause.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo disclosed Monday that he was paid a $3.1 million advance to write his COVID-19 leadership book last year and under his publishing contract will make another $2 million on the memoir over the next two years.

NEW YORK (AP) — Ariana Grande is a newlywed.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Diamondbacks Dodgers Baseball

Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts hangs on the wall as fans cheer after making a catch on a ball hit by Arizona Diamondbacks' Tim Locastro during the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, May 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. 

***

ON THIS DATE

+12
Today in history: May 18

Today in history: May 18

In 1980, the Mount St. Helens volcano in Washington state exploded, and more events that happened on this day in history.

+8
Today in sports history: May 18

Today in sports history: May 18

In 2008, Boston’s Paul Pierce and Cleveland’s LeBron James combine for 86 points in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. James outscor…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

