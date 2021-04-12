Biden Republicans? Some in GOP open to president's agenda

Biden has so far enjoyed wide, relatively bipartisan support, with 73% of Americans approving of his coronavirus response and 60% approving of his handling of the economy. Still, favorable ratings don't always translate to votes: Of the more than 200 counties that supported Obama in 2012 and Trump in 2016, only about 25 went back to Biden in November.

The limited crossover power is even true in places that were bright spots for Democrats. Biden flipped longtime Republican stronghold Kent County, Michigan, which includes Grand Rapids, Gerald Ford's hometown. But those gains were built more on the local electorate getting younger than any measurable surge of conservatives backing Biden.

Joe Farrington ran for Congress as a "working class Republican" and owns a bar in Lyons, Michigan, about 50 miles east of Grand Rapids, in Ionia County, where Trump won nearly two-thirds of the vote. During a candidates' debate, he called Trump "somewhat of an idiot" — and finished fourth in a five-way primary race.

He says Biden is doing the right thing on infrastructure, social issues and the environment. Still, Farrington said he'll remain loyal to the Republican Party — even if he runs for Congress again in 2022 in opposition to much of what it stands for. "We need to change it from within," he says.