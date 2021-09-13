Biden: Results of California recall will be felt nationally

“Gavin will be a governor who will help us finish the job," Biden said, regarding the pandemic.

Just a half hour south from where Biden spoke, Republican front-runner and talk radio host Larry Elder was urging his supporters not to let up on getting out the vote among fellow Republicans, friends and neighbors in the race’s final 24 hours. The party needs a strong Election Day showing to catch up to Democrats who performed better in early voting, mostly by mail. Nearly 8 million Californians already have cast mail-in ballots.

“Make sure you have your friends vote, vote, vote, and try and get 10 more friends to vote and hit every call, make every call, knock on every door, we’re gonna win this thing if we turn out the vote,” Elder said from a hotel ballroom in the Orange County city of Costa Mesa. He then went through his standard stump speech of what he deems Newsom's failures on public education, water and wildfires, and crime.

Newsom has likened Elder as a California-version of former Republican President Donald Trump, branding him as in some ways even “more extreme.” Biden echoed that note, referring to Elder not by name but as “the closest thing to a Trump clone I’ve ever seen.”