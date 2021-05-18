Biden reverses Trump changes to bank antidiscrimination law

While Otting said he wanted to modernize the law to reflect changes in the banking industry, his proposal was considered too broad for many activists and for Democrats overseeing banks on the Senate Banking Committee and House Financial Services Committee.

Under the CRA, banks must pass exams to show they are making enough loans in their communities. Banks are required to get a passing grade on the exam in order to open more branches or merge with other banks.

But among the 2020 changes to the law, banks would have been given credit toward passing the exam from issuing credit cards and, under certain circumstances, for loans they make to build or improve facilities such as sports stadiums and hospitals.

Activists argued these changes would have made it easier for many banks to pass their CRA exams, and would disincentivize them from opening branches or approving mortgages in low-income neighborhoods. Civil rights activists have long argued that the law was a powerful tool to get banks to address the systematic financial inequalities in this country.

“CRA was, and still is, a civil rights bill,” said Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-New York, last year at a congressional committee hearing reviewing Otting's changes. “Your proposal would undermine that.”