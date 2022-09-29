Biden says country 'hurts' after Ian; Virginia Thomas meets with Jan. 6 panel; fewer seek unemployment | Hot off the Wire podcast

President Joe Biden says the entire United States "hurts" along with the people of Florida after Hurricane Ian flooded communities across the state, knocked out power and raised fear of a "substantial loss of life.” Biden went to the Washington headquarters of the Federal Emergency Management Agency for a briefing on federal response efforts.

Conservative activist Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has appeared for a voluntary interview with the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. The committee has for months sought an interview with Thomas in an effort to know more about her role in trying to help former President Donald Trump overturn his election defeat.

Congress is moving quickly to avoid a government shutdown. The Senate on Thursday passed a short-term spending bill that would finance federal agencies into mid-December.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss has defended her economic plan that roiled financial markets, saying she’s willing to make “difficult decisions” to get the economy growing.

The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits dropped last week, a sign that few companies are cutting jobs despite high inflation and a weak economy. Applications for unemployment benefits for the week ending Sept. 24 fell by 16,000 to 193,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

The man who assassinated presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968 said from a California prison that he wants a judge to free him so he can live the rest of his life in peace. Now 78-years-old, Sirhan Sirhan has been incarcerated for 54 years.

Nearly a dozen lawsuits in Illinois accuse gun-maker Smith & Wesson of illegally targeting young men at risk of violence with ads for firearms. The 11 suits filed Wednesday cite the 22-year-old gunman accused of opening fire on a July Fourth parade in suburban Chicago and killing seven people.

A scientist who built a global COVID-19 website received this year's Lasker award for public service. The Lasker Foundation, which gives out annual prizes for medical research, announced this year's winners on Wednesday.