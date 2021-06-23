 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biden says he's 'proud' of Carl Nassib, Kumi Yokoyama for sharing LGBTQ identities
0 Comments
spotlight AP

Biden says he's 'proud' of Carl Nassib, Kumi Yokoyama for sharing LGBTQ identities

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Las Vegas Raiders and the NFL commissioner say they support defensive lineman Carl Nassib coming out. Will players and fans to do the same?

President Joe Biden on Tuesday voiced support for two professional athletes who announced recently that they're part of the LGBTQ community, saying he's "proud" of their decisions to publicly share their identities.

"To Carl Nassib and Kumi Yokoyama -- two prominent, inspiring athletes who came out this week: I'm so proud of your courage. Because of you, countless kids around the world are seeing themselves in a new light today," Biden wrote in a tweet.

Raiders Gay Player Football

In this Nov. 29, 2020, file photo, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta. 

On Monday, Nassib, a defensive lineman with the Las Vegas Raiders, became the first active NFL player in league history to announce that he is gay.

The 28-year-old made the announcement in a video on Instagram in which he said he thinks "that representation and visibility are so important," adding: "I actually hope that one day videos like this and the whole coming out process are just not necessary. But until then, I'm going to do my best and do my part to cultivate a culture that's accepting, that's compassionate."

Japan Soccer Transgender Player

In this June 27, 2020, file photo, Washington Spirit forward Kumi Yokoyama dribbles the ball during the second half of an NWSL Challenge Cup soccer match against Chicago Red Stars at Zions Bank Stadium, in Herriman, Utah. 

Yokoyama, a forward for the Washington Spirit women's soccer team and the Japan national team, came out as a trans man in a video posted Saturday to YouTube.

The tweet from Biden, coming during the waning days of Pride Month -- an annual celebration of the LGBTQ community that takes place throughout June -- is the latest example of the President's support for LGBTQ Americans.

Biden's administration has worked to undo some controversial policies made under former President Donald Trump, including last week, when the Education Department issued guidance that Title IX prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, a reversal of the Trump administration's stance that gay and transgender students are not protected by the law.

Earlier this year, Biden, during his address to a joint session of Congress, pledged his support for transgender Americans amid efforts by Republican-led legislatures to pass anti-trans sports bans, a policy that has already been enacted in eight states.

According to data from the Human Rights Campaign, at least 117 bills have been introduced in various state legislatures during the most recent legislative sessions that target the transgender community, the highest number the organization has recorded since it began tracking anti-LGBTQ legislation more than 15 years ago.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian strongman sets world record moving Ferris wheel

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News