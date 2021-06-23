Biden says he's 'proud' of Carl Nassib, Kumi Yokoyama for sharing LGBTQ identities

President Joe Biden on Tuesday voiced support for two professional athletes who announced recently that they're part of the LGBTQ community, saying he's "proud" of their decisions to publicly share their identities.

"To Carl Nassib and Kumi Yokoyama -- two prominent, inspiring athletes who came out this week: I'm so proud of your courage. Because of you, countless kids around the world are seeing themselves in a new light today," Biden wrote in a tweet.

On Monday, Nassib, a defensive lineman with the Las Vegas Raiders, became the first active NFL player in league history to announce that he is gay.

The 28-year-old made the announcement in a video on Instagram in which he said he thinks "that representation and visibility are so important," adding: "I actually hope that one day videos like this and the whole coming out process are just not necessary. But until then, I'm going to do my best and do my part to cultivate a culture that's accepting, that's compassionate."