Biden says schools 'should probably all be open' in the fall. Get the latest virus updates.

President Joe Biden said Friday that K-12 schools "should probably all be open" in the fall for in-person learning after more than a year of most of the country's kids facing the challenge of remote instruction due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Based on the science and the (US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), they should probably all be open. There's not overwhelming evidence that there's much of a transmission among these people, young people," Biden told NBC.

Biden has made reopening schools a priority since taking office, but has stressed his administration would follow the guidance of science and medical experts on how to safely reopen. The administration has faced intense criticism from some parents who feel there is not enough urgency in the push to reopen school buildings. Read more:

