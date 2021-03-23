Biden says 'we have to act' after Colorado mass shooting

“This is the moment to make our stand. NOW,” tweeted Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy as details of the Colorado shooting emerged Monday evening. “Today, our movement is stronger than the gun lobby. They are weak. We are potent. Finally, a President and a Congress that supports gun reform.”

Democrats are hoping there is a gradual political shift among voters as well. A Pew Research Center poll in September 2019 showed a wide majority of Americans, 88%, supported making private gun sales and sales at gun shows subject to background checks, which is what the House-passed bill would do. Ninety-three percent of Democrats and 82% of Republicans were in favor of the policy.

But change does not come easy in the Senate. Manchin and Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania have worked together for years to find compromise on background checks but have yet to win passage on any of their proposals.

Manchin said he opposes the House legislation, which would apply more broadly to gun sales and transfers in requiring background checks than the Manchin and Toomey proposals of the past. He did not say whether he would restart negotiations, only that "we're going to try to do the responsible, reasonable thing.”