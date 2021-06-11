Biden sells G-7 on global tax, but U.S. Congress is a hurdle

“It is an economic surrender," Brady said Friday. “President Biden has managed to do the impossible -- he has made it better to be a foreign company and a foreign worker than an American company and an American worker.”

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky has repeatedly said his party will oppose any measures that undo the 2017 tax cuts signed into law by President Donald Trump.

The 2017 overhaul did create a new way to tax companies' foreign profits with what is known as “global intangible low-taxed income.” Congressional Democrats said that framework encouraged firms to invest in foreign countries, instead of at home.

Biden has proposed raising that rate to 21% among other changes to the code. The administration views the G-7's 15% as a floor rather than a ceiling for rates. But the G-7's plan varies from what Biden has proposed and there are details to be finalized, with tax experts noting that there appear to be gaps in rates and the treatment of assets such as buildings and equipment.

Democrats want to dig into the fine print of any agreement before giving their full-throated approval of what comes out of the G-7, which means that Biden will have to keep making the sale to U.S. voters and their representatives.