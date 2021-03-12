Biden sets July 4 goal for virus 'independence'; Barbie's Ken turns 60; NBA fines player $50K for slur

Today is Friday, March 12, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: President Biden called for quicker shots and a July 4 goal of 'independence' from the virus during his first primetime address; Barbie's friend Ken turns 60; and the NBA fines player over anti-Semitic slur.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

Biden aims for quicker shots, 'independence from this virus'

WASHINGTON (AP) — One year after the nation was brought to a near-standstill by the coronavirus, President Joe Biden pledged in his first prime-time address to make all adults eligible for vaccines by May 1 and raised the possibility of beginning to "mark our independence from this virus” by the Fourth of July. He offered Americans fresh hope and appealed anew for their help.

Speaking in the White House East Room Thursday night, Biden honored the “collective suffering” of Americans over the past year in his 24-minute address and then offered them a vision for a return to a modicum of normalcy this summer.