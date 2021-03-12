Biden sets July 4 goal for virus 'independence'; Barbie's Ken turns 60; NBA fines player $50K for slur

Today is Friday, March 12, 2021. Let's get caught up.
These headlines are in the news this morning: President Biden called for quicker shots and a July 4 goal of 'independence' from the virus during his first primetime address; Barbie's friend Ken turns 60; and the NBA fines player over anti-Semitic slur.
TOP STORIES
Biden aims for quicker shots, 'independence from this virus'
WASHINGTON (AP) — One year after the nation was brought to a near-standstill by the coronavirus, President Joe Biden pledged in his first prime-time address to make all adults eligible for vaccines by May 1 and raised the possibility of beginning to "mark our independence from this virus” by the Fourth of July. He offered Americans fresh hope and appealed anew for their help.
Speaking in the White House East Room Thursday night, Biden honored the “collective suffering” of Americans over the past year in his 24-minute address and then offered them a vision for a return to a modicum of normalcy this summer.
“We are bound together by the loss and the pain of the days that have gone by,” he said. "We are also bound together by the hope and the possibilities in the days in front of us.”
He predicted Americans could safely gather at least in small groups for July Fourth to “make this Independence Day truly special.” Read more:
Barbie's friend Ken celebrates a milestone birthday: 60
Ken is turning 60, two years after his best friend Barbie did.
Mattel launched a reproduction of the original Ken doll on Thursday to commemorate his 1961 debut. That slender doll with blond felt hair wears a red bathing suit and comes with red sandals and a yellow towel. Over the years, Ken's body type, hair textures and fashion choices have become more diverse.
The company said it is working with several fashion designers to celebrate Ken’s birthday and showcase him as an influencer. The designs will be viewable on Instagram with the handle @BarbieStyle. Read more:
NBA fines Meyers Leonard $50,000 for anti-Semitic slur
MIAMI (AP) — The NBA has fined Meyers Leonard $50,000, the maximum allowed by league policy, and suspended him from using all Miami Heat facilities and activities for one week in response to his use of an anti-Semitic term.
Commissioner Adam Silver, in announcing those sanctions Thursday, also said that he believes Leonard “is genuinely remorseful” for using the slur.
“Meyers Leonard’s comment was inexcusable and hurtful and such an offensive term has no place in the NBA or in our society,” Silver said. Read more:
In other news today ...
- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's grip on power appeared increasingly threatened Thursday as a majority of state legislators called for his resignation, Democrats launched an impeachment investigation and police in the state capital said they stood ready to investigate a groping allegation.
- A judge on Thursday granted prosecutors’ request to add a third-degree murder count against a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death. Also, a man who said he has a “very negative" impression of Derek Chauvin nevertheless became the sixth juror selected for the trial.
- A court in Myanmar on Friday extended the pre-trial detention period for an Associated Press journalist arrested while covering demonstrations against the military's seizure of power last month.
- Tucker Carlson's belittling of a reporter for The New York Times this week for publicly discussing how she had been harassed reveals both a toxic online culture and bad blood between the newspaper and Fox News Channel and its most popular personality.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
ON THIS DATE
The Girl Scouts of the USA had its beginnings as Juliette Gordon Low of Savannah, Georgia, founded the first American troop of the Girl Guides…
In 2009, Syracuse outlasts Connecticut in the second-longest Division I game ever played, a six-overtime Big East tournament quarterfinal thriller.
