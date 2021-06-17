Biden signs bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday

Biden noted the overwhelming support for the bill from lawmakers in both parties.

“I hope this is the beginning of a change in the way we deal with one another," Biden said.

Biden signed the legislation surrounded by members of the Congressional Black Caucus as well as the lead sponsors of the legislation in the Senate, Sens. Edward Markey, D-Mass., and John Cornyn, R-Texas. He was introduced by Vice President Kamala Harris, the nation's first African-American vice president.

“We have come far and we have far to go, but today is a day of celebration," Harris said.

The White House moved quickly after the House debated the bill and then voted for it.

"Our federal holidays are purposely few in number and recognize the most important milestones," said Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y. "I cannot think of a more important milestone to commemorate than the end of slavery in the United States."

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, speaking next to a large poster of a Black man whose back bore massive scarring from being whipped, said she would be in Galveston on Saturday to celebrate along with Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas.