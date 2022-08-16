President Joe Biden has signed Democrats’ landmark climate change and health care bill. It's the “final piece” of the president's pared-down domestic agenda as he aims to boost his party’s standing with voters ahead of midterm elections.

The legislation includes the biggest federal investment ever to fight climate change — some $375 billion over a decade. It also caps prescription drug costs at $2,000 out-of-pocket annually for Medicare recipients, and helps an estimated 13 million Americans pay for health care insurance by extending subsidies provided during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Alaska primary on Tuesday will feature two elections. In one, Alaskans get their first shot at using ranked choice voting in a statewide election in a U.S. House special election in which Sarah Palin seeks a return to elected office. The other election is the state primary in which the top four vote-getters in the races for U.S. Senate, House, governor and legislature will advance to the general election.

Wyoming congresswoman Liz Cheney, a leader in the Republican resistance to former President Donald Trump, is fighting to save her seat in the House on Tuesday.

In the sky with a hurricane hunter: Part 2 | Across the Sky podcast Lightning within hurricanes is rare but this week's Across the Sky weather podcast guest talks about the activity he saw inside Hurricane Rita.

U.S. officials have announced that two U.S. states reliant on water from the Colorado River will face more water cuts as they endure extreme drought. The move affecting Arizona and Nevada came Tuesday as officials predict levels at Lake Mead, the largest U.S. reservoir, will plummet even further than they have.

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro has been suspended for one game by Major League Baseball on Tuesday for having a cellphone in his back pocket during a game last week.

Authorities say people have been wounded in a shooting that led to a lockdown of a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Memphis police said the six were shot shortly after midnight by people in a black SUV near Methodist North Hospital.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says a man shot and killed a bear that had entered his home looking for food early Saturday morning. Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesperson Rachael Gonzalez said Monday the nearly 400-pound bear flipped a lever handle door and found dog-food inside the home in the ski-resort town of Steamboat Springs.

U.S. regulators have finalized a long-awaited rule that's expected to allow millions of Americans to buy hearing aids without a prescription. The rule announced Tuesday by the Food and Drug Administration goes into effect this fall.

The Elvis Presley Birthplace and Museum in Mississippi is welcoming an increasing number of visitors as fans commemorate the 45th anniversary of Presley’s death. The king of rock ‘n’ roll died Aug. 16, 1977, at his Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee.

First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing “mild symptoms.” The first lady has been vacationing with President Joe Biden in South Carolina and began experiencing symptoms Monday.

Home Depot’s sales rose in its fiscal second quarter, buoyed by continued demand for items related to home improvement projects. Revenue for the three months ended July 31 rose 6.5% to $43.79 billion.

General Motors is recalling more than 484,000 large SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem that can cause the third-row seat belts to malfunction. The recall covers Chevrolet Suburbans and Tahoes, Cadillac Escalades and GMC Yukons from 2021 and 2022.

